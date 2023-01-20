Hairstyles inspired by Alia Bhatt pinkvilla Neenaz Akhtar FASHIONJAN 20, 2023Source: Alia Bhatt InstagramPerfect for the second or third hair day, Alia-approved sleek beachy waves are easy to recreateBeachy WavesSource: Ami Patel InstagramShe often swears by a textured ponytail to amp up her chic looksTextured PonytailCeleb-inspired jackets we loveAnanya Panday’s chicest outfitsSource: Ami Patel InstagramShe clipped a few strands loosely on the back while keeping the rest of her mane open for a stunning mehendi lookElegant Open HairSource: Alia Bhatt InstagramShe tied her hair into a knotted bun with a spiky tail for a chic yet edgy look Knotted BunSource: Alia Bhatt InstagramThe Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked stunning in a low bun adorned with fresh baby pink rosesLow Bun Source: Alia Bhatt InstagramShe opted for slicked back wet hairdo to give a sassy appeal to her pink gownSlicked Back HairdoSource: Alia Bhatt InstagramHer half-bun ponytail gave a snazzy appeal to her white blazer and a white dressHalf-bun PonytaiSource: Alia Bhatt InstagramTo style her ruffle green saree, she chooses to tie her hair into a sleek ponytail but add texture to the open ends Sleek and TexturedSource: Alia Bhatt InstagramShe opted for the messy fishtail braid to go with her champagne-hued gownMessy FishtailFor more updates, follow Pinkvilla. Click Here