Heading 3

Hairstyles inspired by Alia Bhatt

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

FASHION

JAN 20, 2023

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Perfect for the second or third hair day, Alia-approved sleek beachy waves are easy to recreate

Beachy Waves

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

She often swears by a textured ponytail to amp up her chic looks

Textured Ponytail

Celeb-inspired jackets we love

Ananya Panday’s chicest outfits

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

She clipped a few strands loosely on the back while keeping the rest of her mane open for a stunning mehendi look

Elegant Open Hair

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She tied her hair into a knotted bun with a spiky tail for a chic yet edgy look 

Knotted Bun

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked stunning in a low bun adorned with fresh baby pink roses

Low Bun 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She opted for slicked back wet hairdo to give a sassy appeal to her pink gown

Slicked Back Hairdo

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her half-bun ponytail gave a snazzy appeal to her white blazer and a white dress

Half-bun Ponytai

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

To style her ruffle green saree, she chooses to tie her hair into a sleek ponytail but add texture to the open ends 

Sleek and Textured

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She opted for the messy fishtail braid to go with her champagne-hued gown

Messy Fishtail

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here