Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 17, 2023

Hairstyles inspired by Deepika Padukone 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone opted for a sleek high ponytail to go with her hot-pink pantsuit

Sleek Ponytail


She wore her silky straight hair into a tight low hair bun for an elegant look

Low Bun

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She opts for an unconventional hairstyle choice in the form of a twisted ponytail with a messier finish

Experimental 

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Signature Bun

This signature hairdo involves a messy low bun and will always be a classic 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She rocked a 60s-inspired messy beehive-adjacent updo with gorgeous makeup 

Retro Glam

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress opts for a pulled-back ponytail with textured ends

Textured Ponytail

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika wears her slicked-down tresses in short, sleek waves

Short Waves

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

This gelled-up version of a ponytail looks edgy on her 

Gelled-up Braids

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She aces a classic rose-adorned sleek hair bun

Rose-adorned Bun

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her side-parted slicked-back hairdo is chic and every bit trendy 

Short Hairstyle

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here