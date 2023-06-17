pinkvilla
JUNE 17, 2023
Hairstyles inspired by Deepika Padukone
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone opted for a sleek high ponytail to go with her hot-pink pantsuit
Sleek Ponytail
She wore her silky straight hair into a tight low hair bun for an elegant look
Low Bun
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She opts for an unconventional hairstyle choice in the form of a twisted ponytail with a messier finish
Experimental
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Signature Bun
This signature hairdo involves a messy low bun and will always be a classic
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She rocked a 60s-inspired messy beehive-adjacent updo with gorgeous makeup
Retro Glam
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress opts for a pulled-back ponytail with textured ends
Textured Ponytail
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika wears her slicked-down tresses in short, sleek waves
Short Waves
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
This gelled-up version of a ponytail looks edgy on her
Gelled-up Braids
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She aces a classic rose-adorned sleek hair bun
Rose-adorned Bun
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her side-parted slicked-back hairdo is chic and every bit trendy
Short Hairstyle
