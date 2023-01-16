Heading 3

Hairstyles inspired by Katrina Kaif

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 16, 2023

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat paired her pastel blue saree with open beachy waves and looked simply gorgeous

Open Beachy Waves

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She is a strong advocate of sleek, straight hair and is often seen rocking it on many occasions

Sleek Mane

Katrina Kaif looks fab in red outfits

Katrina Kaif’s casual style

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Once in a while, she likes to go for some back-to-school bangs and totally nails them

Bangs

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

To add some drama, she swears by a straight, high ponytail 

High Ponytail

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Her poker-straight, blow-dried straight tresses added glam to her black and white dress

Glam 

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She likes to keep things quirky by wearing a headscarf on her open, beachy mane

Beach Hair

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She kept things easy and chic by pulling her luscious tresses back into a messy ponytail 

Easy Chic

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress styles her statement-making black pantsuit with soft, tousled waves

Tousled Waves

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Her wet curly hairdo added oomph to this ravishing pantsuit

POOL STYLE

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here