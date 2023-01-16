Hairstyles inspired by Katrina Kaif
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 16, 2023
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat paired her pastel blue saree with open beachy waves and looked simply gorgeous
Open Beachy Waves
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She is a strong advocate of sleek, straight hair and is often seen rocking it on many occasions
Sleek Mane
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Once in a while, she likes to go for some back-to-school bangs and totally nails them
Bangs
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
To add some drama, she swears by a straight, high ponytail
High Ponytail
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Her poker-straight, blow-dried straight tresses added glam to her black and white dress
Glam
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She likes to keep things quirky by wearing a headscarf on her open, beachy mane
Beach Hair
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She kept things easy and chic by pulling her luscious tresses back into a messy ponytail
Easy Chic
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress styles her statement-making black pantsuit with soft, tousled waves
Tousled Waves
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Her wet curly hairdo added oomph to this ravishing pantsuit
POOL STYLE
