Jiya Surana
Fashion
OCTOBER 27th, 2023
Halloween dress-up ideas
Image: Pexels
Dress in a black gown, a pointed hat, and carry a broomstick
Classic Witch
Image: Pexels
Tatter your clothes, use makeup for pale skin and fake blood for gruesome effects
Zombie
Image: Pexels
Wear elegant attire, add fangs, and use makeup to create a pale complexion
Vampire
Image: Pexels
Simply drape a white sheet over yourself with cut-out eye holes
Ghost
Image: Pexels
Don an eyepatch, bandana, and accessorize with pirate props like a cutlass
Pirate
Image: Pexels
Choose your favorite superhero costume and add a cape and mask
Superhero
Image: Pexels
Dress as famous characters like Harry Potter, Luke Skywalker, or a Minion
Movie Characters
Image: Pexels
Be a mummy with bandages, a werewolf with fur, or Frankenstein's monster with bolts
Classic Monster
Image: Pexels
Transform into a unicorn, mermaid, or dragon
Mythical Creatures
Image: Pexels
Transform into your favorite animal with a costume and makeup
Animal
