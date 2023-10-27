Heading 3

Halloween dress-up ideas

Image: Pexels

Dress in a black gown, a pointed hat, and carry a broomstick

Classic Witch

Image: Pexels

Tatter your clothes, use makeup for pale skin and fake blood for gruesome effects

Zombie

Image: Pexels

Wear elegant attire, add fangs, and use makeup to create a pale complexion

Vampire

Image: Pexels

Simply drape a white sheet over yourself with cut-out eye holes

Ghost

Image: Pexels

Don an eyepatch, bandana, and accessorize with pirate props like a cutlass

Pirate

Image: Pexels

Choose your favorite superhero costume and add a cape and mask

Superhero

Image: Pexels

Dress as famous characters like Harry Potter, Luke Skywalker, or a Minion

Movie Characters

Image: Pexels

Be a mummy with bandages, a werewolf with fur, or Frankenstein's monster with bolts

Classic Monster

Image: Pexels

Transform into a unicorn, mermaid, or dragon

Mythical Creatures

Image: Pexels

Transform into your favorite animal with a costume and makeup

Animal

