Heading 3

Halsey’s Hot & Bold Looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

FEB 01, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Iconic Look

Halsey made a jaw-dropping apperance in a barely-there Andres Sarda ensemble featuring strips of silver that covered the top of her body along with high ponytail and belled pants

Image: Getty Images

Sheer Blush

Halsey made a bold and beautiful appearance in this lacy sheer blush gown featuring cut-outs, bell sleeves, and bedazzled embellishments throughout

Emily Ratajkowski: Hottest Outfits

Vanessa Hudgens’ Bold Red Carpet Looks

Image: Getty Images

Halsey strutted in style as she donned this thigh-skimming oxblood iteration of the cone bra corset dress

Fest Look

Image: Getty Images

Halsey stunned in this strapless black gown with a hip-high slit while flaunting her tattoos

Black Gown

Image: Getty Images

Halsey looks dramatically beautiful in this bustier gown paired with a vintage wide-brimmed Pierre Cardin hat

Grammys Look

Image: Getty Images

Halsey looks hot and bold in this silky royal blue skin-baring outfit with matching parachute pants

Blue Fashion

Image: Getty Images

Halsey rocked this yellow monochromatic look as she wore a belt as a top along with fitted pants and an open jacket

Yellow Delight

Image: Getty Images

Halsey knows how to make a jaw-dropping stage appearance and she proves it by wearing a white crop top and feathery side slit skirt along with feather eyebrows

Stage Outfit

Image: Getty Images

Halsey looks mesmerizing in this red hot gown with bold cuts and thigh high slits

Red Romance

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here