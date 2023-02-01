Halsey’s Hot & Bold Looks
Image: Getty Images
Iconic Look
Halsey made a jaw-dropping apperance in a barely-there Andres Sarda ensemble featuring strips of silver that covered the top of her body along with high ponytail and belled pants
Image: Getty Images
Sheer Blush
Halsey made a bold and beautiful appearance in this lacy sheer blush gown featuring cut-outs, bell sleeves, and bedazzled embellishments throughout
Image: Getty Images
Halsey strutted in style as she donned this thigh-skimming oxblood iteration of the cone bra corset dress
Fest Look
Image: Getty Images
Halsey stunned in this strapless black gown with a hip-high slit while flaunting her tattoos
Black Gown
Image: Getty Images
Halsey looks dramatically beautiful in this bustier gown paired with a vintage wide-brimmed Pierre Cardin hat
Grammys Look
Image: Getty Images
Halsey looks hot and bold in this silky royal blue skin-baring outfit with matching parachute pants
Blue Fashion
Image: Getty Images
Halsey rocked this yellow monochromatic look as she wore a belt as a top along with fitted pants and an open jacket
Yellow Delight
Image: Getty Images
Halsey knows how to make a jaw-dropping stage appearance and she proves it by wearing a white crop top and feathery side slit skirt along with feather eyebrows
Stage Outfit
Image: Getty Images
Halsey looks mesmerizing in this red hot gown with bold cuts and thigh high slits
Red Romance
