FEBRUARY 29, 2024
Hania Aamir’s Style Diaries
Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram
Hania looks suave in this black shirt and orange flared pants combination, paired with white sneakers
#1
Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram
Hania looks like a desi princess in this pink long Anarkali suit paired with minimal accessories
#2
Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram
Hania looks ethereal in this dark green heavily worked suit paired with red juttis and pink bangles
#3
Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram
Hania aced this basic white tee paired with black denim perfectly!
#4
Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram
Hania’s black and red ensemble consisting of a black tube top, black denims and a red and black shirt is a perfect pick for a night out
#5
Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram
#6
Hania’s red halter-neck dress paired with minimal accessories and red pointed heels is a must-have for classy evenings
Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram
Hania looks heavenly gorgeous in the Maroon velvet kaftan, perfect for a family function
#7
Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram
A navy blue heavily worked lehenga is every girl’s dream outfit. Hania complements the look with gold jhumkas, a choker and a forehead pendant (maang tikka)
#8
Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram
Hania’s leather ensemble paired with a black bodycon top and complemented with a silver chain made her look suave and smashingly hot
#9
Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram
Hania looks extremely stylish in this one-shoulder denim top paired with beige cargo pants and dad sneakers
#10
