Aditi Singh

Fashion

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

Hania Aamir’s Style Diaries

Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram

Hania looks suave in this black shirt and orange flared pants combination, paired with white sneakers

#1

Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram

Hania looks like a desi princess in this pink long Anarkali suit paired with minimal accessories

#2

Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram

Hania looks ethereal in this dark green heavily worked suit paired with red juttis and pink bangles

#3

Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram

Hania aced this basic white tee paired with black denim perfectly!

#4

Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram

Hania’s black and red ensemble consisting of a black tube top, black denims and a red and black shirt is a perfect pick for a night out

#5

Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram

#6

Hania’s red halter-neck dress paired with minimal accessories and red pointed heels is a must-have for classy evenings

Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram

Hania looks heavenly gorgeous in the Maroon velvet kaftan, perfect for a family function

#7

Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram

A navy blue heavily worked lehenga is every girl’s dream outfit. Hania complements the look with gold jhumkas, a choker and a forehead pendant (maang tikka)

#8

Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram

Hania’s leather ensemble paired with a black bodycon top and complemented with a silver chain made her look suave and smashingly hot

#9

Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram

Hania looks extremely stylish in this one-shoulder denim top paired with beige cargo pants and dad sneakers

#10

