Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani raised the glam quotient in a floor-length maroon gown with a dramatic side split. She opted for bold makeup and kept her accessories simple
Fire in metallic gown
Hansika turned heads in a thigh-slit sheer gown with sequined accents and finished off her appearance with perfect makeup and transparent heels
Ravishing in sequin
The actress made a strong case for fashion and comfort in an orange ruffle gown with chunky sneakers. She completed the look with makeup and hair bun
Stylish and comfy
The diva wore a pretty cinderella-esque sheer gown and looked like a dream. Wiith bare accessories, she let her big gown be the highlight
Dreamgirl
The diva flaunted her hourglass figure in black shimmery bodycon gown. Subtle makeup, flowy hair and killer looks elevated the glam quotient
Heart stealer in black
Hansika Motwani looks like a princess in a golden glamorous gown that she paired up with diamond earrings
Glitz and glam
The actress looks straight out of a fairytale in a white flowy gown and subtle makeup. Such a pretty sight!
Fairytale in white
Hansika Motwani shows how to shine like a star in a golden shimmery gown with a thigh slit. No accessories and bold eye makeup amp up her look
Golden girl
Hansika looks beautiful in a blue floral embellished gown with match earrings and peachy makeup
Beautiful in blue
Hansika is a sighy to behold in white and pink off-shoulder gown with floral work. Dangling earrings and messy ponytail rounded off the glam look
Beauty in pink
