Hansika Motwani defines glam in gowns

Priyanka Goud

Nov 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani raised the glam quotient in a floor-length maroon gown with a dramatic side split. She opted for bold makeup and kept her accessories simple

Fire in metallic gown

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika turned heads in a thigh-slit sheer gown with sequined accents and finished off her appearance with perfect makeup and transparent heels

Ravishing in sequin

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress made a strong case for fashion and comfort in an orange ruffle gown with chunky sneakers. She completed the look with makeup and hair bun

Stylish and comfy

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The diva wore a pretty cinderella-esque sheer gown and looked like a dream. Wiith bare accessories, she let her big gown be the highlight

Dreamgirl

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The diva flaunted her hourglass figure in black shimmery bodycon gown. Subtle makeup, flowy hair and killer looks elevated the glam quotient

Heart stealer in black

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani looks like a princess in a golden glamorous gown that she paired up with diamond earrings

Glitz and glam

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress looks straight out of a fairytale in a white flowy gown and subtle makeup. Such a pretty sight!

Fairytale in white

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani shows how to shine like a star in a golden shimmery gown with a thigh slit. No accessories and bold eye makeup amp up her look

Golden girl

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika looks beautiful in a blue floral embellished gown with match earrings and peachy makeup

Beautiful in blue

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika is a sighy to behold in white and pink off-shoulder gown with floral work. Dangling earrings and messy ponytail rounded off the glam look

Beauty in pink

