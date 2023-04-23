Heading 3

Hansika Motwani in party outfits

 Sakshi Singh 

Fashion

APRIL 23, 2023

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress looked ravishing in a befitting maroon metallic gown with a sweetheart neckline and a side slit from the collection of Shivani Awasty

Bespoke gown 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress looked smashing in a white mini-dress with ruched designs and an off-shoulder neckline

Fountain of glamour

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress looked amazing in a bold black bodycon dress from Kresh Bajaj's collection, which fit her like a glove and accentuated her curves

Bold black

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Glowing in the spotlight, the actress looked marvelous in a pink shimmer dress with a thigh-high slit from the collection of Nadine Merabi

Spotlight 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The Koi Mil Gaya actress looked stunning in a beautiful white shirt with a purple shimmer wrap skirt

Wrapped around

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress exuded confidence as she sizzled in a white sequin dress with a green shrug, looking like a beauty

Classy in sequins 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

She donned a classic black jumpsuit from the collection of Manika Nanda for a look that was both stylish and sexy

Jumpsuit look 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

She wore a stunning neon green strapless dress with added puff sleeves for drama, and she looked stunning

Neon Puffs

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress looked bubbly and adorable in a metallic unicorn wrap dress, pink heels, and a shimmer handbag

All pink

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

She donned an amazing mini dress in pink and black with a beautiful design that complimented her figure and looked incredibly hot

Irresistibly sexy 

