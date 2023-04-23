Hansika Motwani in party outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi Singh
Fashion
APRIL 23, 2023
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress looked ravishing in a befitting maroon metallic gown with a sweetheart neckline and a side slit from the collection of Shivani Awasty
Bespoke gown
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress looked smashing in a white mini-dress with ruched designs and an off-shoulder neckline
Fountain of glamour
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress looked amazing in a bold black bodycon dress from Kresh Bajaj's collection, which fit her like a glove and accentuated her curves
Bold black
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Glowing in the spotlight, the actress looked marvelous in a pink shimmer dress with a thigh-high slit from the collection of Nadine Merabi
Spotlight
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The Koi Mil Gaya actress looked stunning in a beautiful white shirt with a purple shimmer wrap skirt
Wrapped around
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress exuded confidence as she sizzled in a white sequin dress with a green shrug, looking like a beauty
Classy in sequins
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
She donned a classic black jumpsuit from the collection of Manika Nanda for a look that was both stylish and sexy
Jumpsuit look
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
She wore a stunning neon green strapless dress with added puff sleeves for drama, and she looked stunning
Neon Puffs
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress looked bubbly and adorable in a metallic unicorn wrap dress, pink heels, and a shimmer handbag
All pink
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
She donned an amazing mini dress in pink and black with a beautiful design that complimented her figure and looked incredibly hot
Irresistibly sexy
