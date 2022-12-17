Heading 3

Hansika Motwani
is a stunner

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Fiery red

The new bride stole the show in a red saree with a bedazzled hemline by Abhinav Mishra, which she accessorized with a kundan neckpiece and a maang-tika

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

For her Sufi night celebrations, the diva donned an exquisite gold mirror work sharara ensemble by Abhinav Mishra

Sufi night

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress mesmerized in a stunning maroon metallic gown from Shivani Awasty's collection, featuring a sweetheart neckline and side slit

Glam queen 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress stunned in a ravishing white mini-dress with ruched designs and an alluring off-shoulder neckline

Divine white

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress sizzled in Kresh Bajaj's ravishing black bodycon dress, which perfectly hugged her curves and made her look like a diva

Black much

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The star was radiantly beautiful,in her dazzling pink shimmer dress from the collection of Nadine Merabi, complete with a daring thigh-high slit

Pretty in pink

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The Koi Mil Gaya beauty looked breathtaking in a dazzling white shirt paired with a gorgeous purple shimmer wrap skirt

Purple haze

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Glowing with confidence, the actress mesmerized in her dazzling white sequin dress topped with a delicate green shrug. She looked like a true beauty!

Sizzling sequins

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

For a look that was equal parts stylish and sultry, she slipped into a classic black jumpsuit from the collection of Manika Nanda

Classic black

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Her outfit was a showstopper! She wore a fabulous neon green strapless dress with puff sleeves for added drama, and looked absolutely radiant

Neon much

