Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Fiery red
The new bride stole the show in a red saree with a bedazzled hemline by Abhinav Mishra, which she accessorized with a kundan neckpiece and a maang-tika
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
For her Sufi night celebrations, the diva donned an exquisite gold mirror work sharara ensemble by Abhinav Mishra
Sufi night
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress mesmerized in a stunning maroon metallic gown from Shivani Awasty's collection, featuring a sweetheart neckline and side slit
Glam queen
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress stunned in a ravishing white mini-dress with ruched designs and an alluring off-shoulder neckline
Divine white
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress sizzled in Kresh Bajaj's ravishing black bodycon dress, which perfectly hugged her curves and made her look like a diva
Black much
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The star was radiantly beautiful,in her dazzling pink shimmer dress from the collection of Nadine Merabi, complete with a daring thigh-high slit
Pretty in pink
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The Koi Mil Gaya beauty looked breathtaking in a dazzling white shirt paired with a gorgeous purple shimmer wrap skirt
Purple haze
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Glowing with confidence, the actress mesmerized in her dazzling white sequin dress topped with a delicate green shrug. She looked like a true beauty!
Sizzling sequins
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
For a look that was equal parts stylish and sultry, she slipped into a classic black jumpsuit from the collection of Manika Nanda
Classic black
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Her outfit was a showstopper! She wore a fabulous neon green strapless dress with puff sleeves for added drama, and looked absolutely radiant
Neon much
