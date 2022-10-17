Hansika Motwani’s best party outfits
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Glowing in the spotlight the actress looked marvelous in a pink shimmer dress with a thigh-high slit from the collection of Nadine Merabi.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The Koi Mil Gaya actress looked stunning in a beautiful white shirt with a purple shimmer wrap skirt.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress looked ravishing donned a befitting maroon metallic gown with a sweetheart neckline and a side slit from the collection of Shivani Awasty.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress was all about looking smashing in a white mini dress with ruched designs and an off-shoulder neckline.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress looked amazing in a bold black bodycon dress which fit her like a glove and accentuated her curves from Kresh Bajaj’s collection.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
She wore a stunning neon green strapless dress with added puff sleeves for drama, and she looked stunning.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress looked bubbly and adorable in a metallic unicorn wrap dress, pink heels, and a shimmer handbag.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
She donned an amazing mini dress in pink and black with a beautiful design complementing her figure and looked incredibly hot.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress exuded confidence as she sizzled in a white sequin dress with a green shrug looking absolutely like a stunner.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
She donned a classic black jumpsuit from the collection of Manika Nanda for a look that was both stylish and sexy.
