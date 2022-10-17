Heading 3

Hansika Motwani’s best party outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

 Sakshi
 Singh

OCT 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Glowing in the spotlight the actress looked marvelous in a pink shimmer dress with a thigh-high slit from the collection of Nadine Merabi.

Spotlight 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The Koi Mil Gaya actress looked stunning in a beautiful white shirt with a purple shimmer wrap skirt.

Wrapped around

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress looked ravishing donned a befitting maroon metallic gown with a sweetheart neckline and a side slit from the collection of Shivani Awasty.

Bespoke gown 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress was all about looking smashing in a white mini dress with ruched designs and an off-shoulder neckline.

Fountain of glamour

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress looked amazing in a bold black bodycon dress which fit her like a glove and accentuated her curves from Kresh Bajaj’s collection.

Bold black

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

She wore a stunning neon green strapless dress with added puff sleeves for drama, and she looked stunning.

Neon Puffs

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress looked bubbly and adorable in a metallic unicorn wrap dress, pink heels, and a shimmer handbag.

All pink

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

She donned an amazing mini dress in pink and black with a beautiful design complementing her figure and looked incredibly hot.

Irresistibly sexy

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress exuded confidence as she sizzled in a white sequin dress with a green shrug looking absolutely like a stunner.

Classy in sequins

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

She donned a classic black jumpsuit from the collection of Manika Nanda for a look that was both stylish and sexy. 

Jumpsuit look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here