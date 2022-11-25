Heading 3

Hansika Motwani's blingtastic style

Nov 25, 2022

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani looks drop-dead gorgeous in a sensuous neon bodycon dress with puffy sleeves and completed with shiny strappy heels

Neon style

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The diva is a beauty in pink shimmery saree paired up with a backless blouse and it's all glam and glitz

Glam in saree

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika shows that bling is all you need to stand out in a maroon shimmery jumpsuit as she posed with Burj Khalifa in the background

Perfect view

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress shows how to be party-ready in black shimmery co-ord and completed with perfect makeup and rings on fingers

Party ready in black

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Bling and black are Hansika's favourites to make heads turn. The actress wore a shimmery black floral dress with matching heels and studs

Bling and black

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani looked like a dream in a golden sequin skirt paired up with heavy embroidery work white crop top and loud makeup

Glam queen

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Who said pantsuits are boring? Hansika Motwani amps up the formal look in sequin red hot with messy ponytail and smokey eyes

Red hot powerdressing

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Another perfect bling look of Hansika is this pink dress with green hoodie. Statement heels and perfect makeup added omph

Perfect bling look

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika grabbed the spotlight in a shimmery sheer gown with a thigh slit. Transparent heels, smokey eyes, light toned lipstick completed the look

Sore to eyes

