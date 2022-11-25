Nov 25, 2022
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani looks drop-dead gorgeous in a sensuous neon bodycon dress with puffy sleeves and completed with shiny strappy heels
Neon style
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The diva is a beauty in pink shimmery saree paired up with a backless blouse and it's all glam and glitz
Glam in saree
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika shows that bling is all you need to stand out in a maroon shimmery jumpsuit as she posed with Burj Khalifa in the background
Perfect view
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress shows how to be party-ready in black shimmery co-ord and completed with perfect makeup and rings on fingers
Party ready in black
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Bling and black are Hansika's favourites to make heads turn. The actress wore a shimmery black floral dress with matching heels and studs
Bling and black
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani looked like a dream in a golden sequin skirt paired up with heavy embroidery work white crop top and loud makeup
Glam queen
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Who said pantsuits are boring? Hansika Motwani amps up the formal look in sequin red hot with messy ponytail and smokey eyes
Red hot powerdressing
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Another perfect bling look of Hansika is this pink dress with green hoodie. Statement heels and perfect makeup added omph
Perfect bling look
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika grabbed the spotlight in a shimmery sheer gown with a thigh slit. Transparent heels, smokey eyes, light toned lipstick completed the look
Sore to eyes
