JAN 24, 2023
Hansika Motwani's ethnic wardrobe
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani enjoys a refreshing sense of style that compliments her personality perfectly. Here is a sneak peek into the Maha actress's ethnic wardrobe.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The diva wore a golden sharara set by Abhinav Mishra for the Sufi night during her wedding festivities with businessman beau Sohael Kathuria.
Shelling 'sufi' vibes
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
She made for a ravishing sight in a red mirror work saree, along with a sleeveless embellished blouse during the Mata Ki Chowki before her wedding.
Love for red
Hansika Motwani is all smiles in this pink saree with mirrorwork on the border. She completed the look with a silver blouse during Diwali 2022.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Poised in pink
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The stunner made quite a few heads turn in a blue ruffle saree, with an embellished strappy blouse and choker.
Ruffle saree
Once again Hansika Motwani aced a saree look in a black and brown shaded number with a big choker and her hair tied in a bun.
Love for six-yard
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
She looks like royalty personified in a cream gota patti lehenga with a stunning neckpiece and matha patti.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Royalty personified
The Maan Karate star looks breathtaking in an embellished white lehenga with an off-shoulder choli with a heavy necklace and matching earrings.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Shelling fashion goals
Hansika Motwani gives cues on how to nail a lehenga look in a brown number with heavy jewelry, light makeup, and open tresses.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Being beautiful
Doesn't she look amazing in this black sharara set with golden embellishments with heavy gold jewellery?
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Black sharara set
