Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 24, 2023

Hansika Motwani's ethnic wardrobe

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani enjoys a refreshing sense of style that compliments her personality perfectly. Here is a sneak peek into the Maha actress's ethnic wardrobe.

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The diva wore a golden sharara set by Abhinav Mishra for the Sufi night during her wedding festivities with businessman beau Sohael Kathuria.

Shelling 'sufi' vibes

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

She made for a ravishing sight in a red mirror work saree, along with a sleeveless embellished blouse during the Mata Ki Chowki before her wedding.

Love for red

Hansika Motwani is all smiles in this pink saree with mirrorwork on the border. She completed the look with a silver blouse during Diwali 2022.

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Poised in pink

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The stunner made quite a few heads turn in a blue ruffle saree, with an embellished strappy blouse and choker.

Ruffle saree

Once again Hansika Motwani aced a saree look in a black and brown shaded number with a big choker and her hair tied in a bun.

Love for six-yard

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

She looks like royalty personified in a cream gota patti lehenga with a stunning neckpiece and matha patti.

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Royalty personified

The Maan Karate star looks breathtaking in an embellished white lehenga with an off-shoulder choli with a heavy necklace and matching earrings.

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Shelling fashion goals

Hansika Motwani gives cues on how to nail a lehenga look in a brown number with heavy jewelry, light makeup, and open tresses.

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Being beautiful 

Doesn't she look amazing in this black sharara set with golden embellishments with heavy gold jewellery?

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Black sharara set

