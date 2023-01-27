Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

JAN 27, 2023

Hansika Motwani's
saree wardrobe

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani knows the art of making heads turn. Today, we will be taking a look inside her ethnic wardrobe

Love for six-yard

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The Maha actress looked pretty picture in
a red saree with mirror work for the Mata Ki Chowki as part of her wedding festivities

Ravishing in red

She makes quite a statement in a blue ruffle saree with an embellished blouse

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Blue ruffle saree

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The diva wore a brown and black shaded saree, paired with a sequin black blouse and a neat bun

Shaded love

Hansika Motwani was seen posing on the sets in a yellow printed saree with a pink sleeveless blouse

Sunshine yellow

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Doesn't she look both cute and chic in this yellow saree with white embellishments, which she paired with elegant jewelry

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Chic affair

Hansika Motwani looks like a dream as she poses in a blush-pink saree with a yellow border and a white blouse

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Dreamy elegance

Have a look at the stunner in a grey printed ruffle saree with a matching strappy blouse

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Shades of gray

Take a look at the star facing the camera in a pink saree with a silver border, along with a black halter blouse

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Random clicks

Hansika Motwani looks like a million bucks in a pink saree with silver stylish blouse

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Bling!

