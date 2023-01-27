JAN 27, 2023
Hansika Motwani's
saree wardrobe
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani knows the art of making heads turn. Today, we will be taking a look inside her ethnic wardrobe
Love for six-yard
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The Maha actress looked pretty picture in
a red saree with mirror work for the Mata Ki Chowki as part of her wedding festivities
Ravishing in red
She makes quite a statement in a blue ruffle saree with an embellished blouse
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Blue ruffle saree
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The diva wore a brown and black shaded saree, paired with a sequin black blouse and a neat bun
Shaded love
Hansika Motwani was seen posing on the sets in a yellow printed saree with a pink sleeveless blouse
Sunshine yellow
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Doesn't she look both cute and chic in this yellow saree with white embellishments, which she paired with elegant jewelry
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Chic affair
Hansika Motwani looks like a dream as she poses in a blush-pink saree with a yellow border and a white blouse
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Dreamy elegance
Have a look at the stunner in a grey printed ruffle saree with a matching strappy blouse
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Shades of gray
Take a look at the star facing the camera in a pink saree with a silver border, along with a black halter blouse
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Random clicks
Hansika Motwani looks like a million bucks in a pink saree with silver stylish blouse
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Bling!
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.