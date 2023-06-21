pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 21, 2023
Hansika Motwani’s sizzling style
Image: Hansika Motwani’s Instagram
The Shaka Laka Boom Boom debutante is oozing boss babe vibes in this sparkly, ivory pantsuit
Boss Babe
The Koi…Mil Gaya fame is raising the heat in this enchanting black dress. A thigh-high slit and glossy black heels are noteworthy
Bewitching black
Image: Hansika Motwani’s Instagram
Image: Hansika Motwani’s Instagram
The Desamuduru protagonist looks gracious in this in this monochromatic, forest-green ensemble
Green grace
Image: Hansika Motwani’s Instagram
Lazy lime
Motwani looks like a breath of fresh air in this lime green tube top and a matching shirt paired with shorts
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
The Bindaas actress is looking divine in this red halter-neck dress. A sleek bun with a flower completes her look
Red rush
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
The Kantri artist has captured the attention of her fans in this floral gown while basking in the sunset hues
Floral finesse
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
The Mappillai diva is a sight to the sore eyes in this pastel pista green dress. Clean makeup look and transparent heels accentuate her look
Chic dress
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
The Power enchantress is hitting fashion hard in this professional, yellow outfit. The purple and yellow scarf is the highlight of the outfit
Mellow yellow
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
Hansika has charmed her fans in this floral ruffle dress. The heels add a nice pop of pink to the outfit
Ruffle charm
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
The Bogan star has set the screen on fire in this purple gown. The diamond necklace adds to her charm
Purple punk
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.