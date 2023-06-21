Heading 3

Hansika Motwani’s sizzling style 

Image: Hansika Motwani’s Instagram 

The Shaka Laka Boom Boom debutante is oozing boss babe vibes in this sparkly, ivory pantsuit

Boss Babe 


The Koi…Mil Gaya fame is raising the heat in this enchanting black dress. A thigh-high slit and glossy black heels are noteworthy 

Bewitching black 

Image: Hansika Motwani’s Instagram 

Image: Hansika Motwani’s Instagram 

The Desamuduru protagonist looks gracious in this in this monochromatic, forest-green ensemble 

 Green grace 

Image: Hansika Motwani’s Instagram 

Lazy lime

Motwani looks like a breath of fresh air in this lime green tube top and a matching shirt paired with shorts 

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

The Bindaas actress is looking divine in this red halter-neck dress. A sleek bun with a flower completes her look 

Red rush 

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

The Kantri artist has captured the attention of her fans in this floral gown while basking in the sunset hues 

Floral finesse 

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

The Mappillai diva is a sight to the sore eyes in this pastel pista green dress. Clean makeup look and transparent heels accentuate her look 

Chic dress 

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

The Power enchantress is hitting fashion hard in this professional, yellow outfit. The purple and yellow scarf is the highlight of the outfit

Mellow yellow 

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

Hansika has charmed her fans in this floral ruffle dress. The heels add a nice pop of pink to the outfit 

Ruffle charm

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

The Bogan star has set the screen on fire in this purple gown. The diamond necklace adds to her charm 

 Purple punk 

