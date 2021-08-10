Hansika Motwani's wedding guest style
AUGUST 09, 2021
A Royal affair! Hansika Motwani stunned us in this spectacular pastel lehenga dotted with mirrors all over. She complimented her outfit with regal accessories that added a stately grace to her attire
Dipped in ethereal charm! The diva’s beige-hued gown is decked with golden fringes. She accessorised her look with silver drop earrings
Whimsical White sharara by Manishii is laden with delicate detailing. The actress styled it with a patterned sheer dupatta and striking earrings
We’re in love with her mirror work lehenga. This time the diva opted for a shimmering pink number and accentuated her look with a pair of heavy jhumkas and maang tikka
The flowy printed dress worn with stunning embellished earrings makes the actress look graceful
The floral embroidered overlay steals the show here! The actress teams it with a black crop top and matching skirt and statement gold necklace
We just can’t take our eyes off her ! The ‘Aap Kaa Surroor’ actress donned a front-knot puffy top with comfy skirt pants
Hansika dazzles in this Bennu Sehgall‘s sequin thigh-slit skirt teamed with a pastel pink crop top
Yet another one in sharara! The diva looks stunning in phulkari print sharara by Sukriti and Aakriti. She accentuates her look with gold-tone chandballis
We are impressed by the actress' sartorial picks. The actress teamed this floral flowy lehenga with red stone studded jewellery and matching earrings
