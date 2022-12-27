Heading 3

Hansika Motwani's winter vacation style

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 27, 2022

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Actress Hansika Motwani loves vacaying in chilled weathers and always managed to give us major winter fashion goals with her stylish outfits

Winter fashion

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a pink top and black jeans, which she paired with a plaid poncho and boots for her Christmas vacation

Comfy look

Image: Viral Bhayani

The stunner flaunted her winter outfit and looked every bit stylish in a red jacket, simple tee and jeans with black high boots and scarf

Stunner as always

Image: Viral Bhayani

Hansika Motwani opted for a basic jean-top set but added a little twist to it in white t-shirt and paired it up with light blue skin-fit jeans

Basic yet stylish

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani looked beautiful in white sweater with matching trousers. The actress added an extra fashion touch with a brown colour overcoat

The layering trend

Classy

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani keeps it classic in white tanker top layered with black coat and completed with a luxe bag and black sunnies

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani doesn't let chill weather take away her fashion from her outfits. She wore leather black pants, with white crop top and matching jacket and looked stunning

Fashionista

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress shows how to style black dress in winters with net leggings and rounded off with a high ponytail and perfect makeup

Little black dress

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika proves that sweatshirt are must as she opts for stylish look in casual yet comfy look. She added glam with hoop earrings, perfect makeup

Casually chic

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here