DEC 27, 2022
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Actress Hansika Motwani loves vacaying in chilled weathers and always managed to give us major winter fashion goals with her stylish outfits
Winter fashion
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a pink top and black jeans, which she paired with a plaid poncho and boots for her Christmas vacation
Comfy look
Image: Viral Bhayani
The stunner flaunted her winter outfit and looked every bit stylish in a red jacket, simple tee and jeans with black high boots and scarf
Stunner as always
Image: Viral Bhayani
Hansika Motwani opted for a basic jean-top set but added a little twist to it in white t-shirt and paired it up with light blue skin-fit jeans
Basic yet stylish
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani looked beautiful in white sweater with matching trousers. The actress added an extra fashion touch with a brown colour overcoat
The layering trend
Classy
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani keeps it classic in white tanker top layered with black coat and completed with a luxe bag and black sunnies
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani doesn't let chill weather take away her fashion from her outfits. She wore leather black pants, with white crop top and matching jacket and looked stunning
Fashionista
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress shows how to style black dress in winters with net leggings and rounded off with a high ponytail and perfect makeup
Little black dress
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika proves that sweatshirt are must as she opts for stylish look in casual yet comfy look. She added glam with hoop earrings, perfect makeup
Casually chic
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.