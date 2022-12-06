Happy diva Charu Asopa in floral outfits
Pramila Mandal
DEC 6, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Pataka
Charu looks ethereal in a floral printed co-ord set as she poses against a breathtaking backdrop
Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Ethnic and floral never fail to impress! Charu wore this heavily printed yellow traditional wear and stunned in it
Desi Nari
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
The actress looks chic as she opted for this orange floral printed short dress and exudes charm
Classy
Video source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Let's take a moment to appreciate how beautiful Charu looks here in a pink floral printed maxi saree
Beauty in Pink
Video source: Charu Asopa Instagram
We absolutely love how Charu flaunts her floral printed dupatta on her Kala suit and yet again proves her love for the print
Kala suit
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Look at Charu rock her white satin floral printed one-shoulder dress effortlessly
Gorgeous
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu is an absolute beach babe as she looks exotic in this pink floral printed co-ord outfit
Sartorial delight
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
We can’t overlook Charu’s elegance in this gorgeous blue floral printed slit gown
Bluetiful
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
If you aren’t too fond of bold colorful sarees, take cues from Charu on how to rock an organza floral printed six-yard
Organza saree
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
And athelisure and floral looks like the best fusion! Take a look at Charu on how she nails her gym look here
Stylish gym look
