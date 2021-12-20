Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s ethnic looks
DEC 20, 2021
Miss Diva
For her homecoming day 1, Harnaaz wore a sheer beige saree by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
Video: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram
Punjabi Kuddi
She was seen twirling in the streets of Amritsar in an orange sharara set
Video: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram
Golden Temple
Harnaaz visited the golden temple in a lime green salwar by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram
Colour Blocking
She posed in a colour blocked white and gold sheer saree teamed with a hot pink blouse
Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram
She wore a contemporary designed peach saree teamed with a high-neck blouse
Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram
Chic Saree
Harnaaz looked like a ray of sunshine as she posed in a yellow embellished lehenga
Sunshine Girl
Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram
For her Miss Universe National Costume, Harnaaz wore the most beautiful lehenga
Miss Universe National Costume
Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram
Harnaaz looked magical as she posed in a floral anarkali suit by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
Classic Anarkali
Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram
Her radiant peach lehenga makes for the perfect bridesmaid wear
Bridesmaid Look
Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram
Harnaaz wore a brocade blue kurta teamed with red pants for one of the events
Brocade Affair
Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram
After winning the Miss Universe crown, Harnaaz expressed her gratitude in a sequined rose gold saree
Shimmery Queen
Video: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram
