Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s ethnic looks

DEC 20, 2021

Miss Diva

For her homecoming day 1, Harnaaz wore a sheer beige saree by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

Video: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram

Punjabi Kuddi

She was seen twirling in the streets of Amritsar in an orange sharara set

Video: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram

Golden Temple

Harnaaz visited the golden temple in a lime green salwar by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram

Colour Blocking

She posed in a colour blocked white and gold sheer saree teamed with a hot pink blouse

Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram

She wore a contemporary designed peach saree teamed with a high-neck blouse

Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram

Chic Saree

Harnaaz looked like a ray of sunshine as she posed in a yellow embellished lehenga

Sunshine Girl

Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram

For her Miss Universe National Costume, Harnaaz wore the most beautiful lehenga

Miss Universe National Costume 

Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram

Harnaaz looked magical as she posed in a floral anarkali suit by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

Classic Anarkali

Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram

Her radiant peach lehenga makes for the perfect bridesmaid wear

Bridesmaid Look

Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram

Harnaaz wore a brocade blue kurta teamed with red pants for one of the events

Brocade Affair

Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram

After winning the Miss Universe crown, Harnaaz expressed her gratitude in a sequined rose gold saree

Shimmery Queen

Video: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram

