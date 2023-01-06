Harry Styles: 2022 Fashion Diary
Image: Getty Images
Venice Film Festival
Harry Styles attended the Venice Film Festival looking like a true diva as he delivered some retro vibes with his outfit
Image: Getty Images
At the premiere of his film Don't Worry Darling, Harry wore a stunning custom Gucci suit and also donned sunglasses on the red carpet
Premiere Look
Image: Getty Images
Harry Styles donned a green Gucci suit to the premiere of 'My Policeman' at the Toronto International Film Festival
Green in Gucci
Image: Getty Images
Harry Styles made an unforgettable appearance at Coachella 2022 as he donned a sequined catsuit for his performance
Coachella Look
Image: Getty Images
Harry Styles attended the premiere of My Policeman sporting a futuristic look consisting of a dark belted jacket and slim trousers
My Policeman Premiere
Image: Getty Images
For a New York event of Don't Worry Darling, Harry Styles rocked a stunning navy blue Gucci suit and looked amazing in it
Navy Blue Suit
Image: Getty Images
Harry Styles wore a black pinstriped suit for one of the My Policeman events and added a dash of colour to it an orange beaded necklace
Pinstriped Suit
Image: Getty Images
For one of his onstage performances, Harry Styles chose this bright jumpsuit with a diagonally striped green, black and maroon print
Striped Jumpsuit
Image: Getty Images
For his interview with Howard Stern, Harry Styles appeared sporting a custom Gucci ringer tee featuring the strawberry motif
Interview Look
