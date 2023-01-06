Heading 3

​​Harry Styles: 2022 Fashion Diary

Image: Getty Images

Venice Film Festival

Harry Styles attended the Venice Film Festival looking like a true diva as he delivered some retro vibes with his outfit

Image: Getty Images

At the premiere of his film Don't Worry Darling, Harry wore a stunning custom Gucci suit and also donned sunglasses on the red carpet

Premiere Look

Image: Getty Images

Harry Styles donned a green Gucci suit to the premiere of 'My Policeman' at the Toronto International Film Festival

Green in Gucci

Image: Getty Images

Harry Styles made an unforgettable appearance at Coachella 2022 as he donned a sequined catsuit for his performance

Coachella Look

Image: Getty Images

Harry Styles attended the premiere of My Policeman sporting a futuristic look consisting of a dark belted jacket and slim trousers

My Policeman Premiere

Image: Getty Images

For a New York event of Don't Worry Darling, Harry Styles rocked a stunning navy blue Gucci suit and looked amazing in it

Navy Blue Suit

Image: Getty Images

Harry Styles wore a black pinstriped suit for one of the My Policeman events and added a dash of colour to it an orange beaded necklace

Pinstriped Suit

Image: Getty Images

For one of his onstage performances, Harry Styles chose this bright jumpsuit with a diagonally striped green, black and maroon print

Striped Jumpsuit

Image: Getty Images

For his interview with Howard Stern, Harry Styles appeared sporting a custom Gucci ringer tee featuring the strawberry motif

Interview Look

