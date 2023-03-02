Heading 3

Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Fashion Statement

Actor, producer, and Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan is known for movies like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Thar

Harshvardhan Kapoor

Apart from producing and acting in films, Harshvardhan Kapoor is a total fashionista off-screen

Fashionista 

Harshvardhan paired his printed kurta with a pair of ripped baggy jeans. He loves to experiment with his wardrobe!

Traditional with a twist

With his quirky colorful fashion sense, Harshvardhan Kapoor has set fashion goals for the Gen-Z

Trendsetter

Posing in front of graffiti, Harshvardhan is seen in a black hoodie with tropical prints teamed up with a pair of multi-coloured pants

Unfazed

With this formal yet chic look, Harshvardhan Kapoor proves he has what it takes to be a fashion icon

Channeling the chic

If you have been following the Mirzya actor, you know how huge his sneaker collection is. Here is Harshvardhan in a pair of cool Amiri sunset sneakers!

Sneakerhead

Harshvardhan Kapoor’s instagram is your best guide to casual streetwear!

As Casual as it gets!

When was the last time you saw an actor nail a pair of flared leather pants?

Classy vibe

The actor has a wide range of unconventional clothes which only he can pull off

Quirky Aesthetics

