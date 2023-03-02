Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Fashion Statement
Arjun Gupta
mar 02, 2023
Source: Harshvardhan Kapoor Instagram
Actor, producer, and Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan is known for movies like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Thar
Harshvardhan Kapoor
Source: Harshvardhan Kapoor Instagram
Apart from producing and acting in films, Harshvardhan Kapoor is a total fashionista off-screen
Fashionista
Source: Harshvardhan Kapoor Instagram
Harshvardhan paired his printed kurta with a pair of ripped baggy jeans. He loves to experiment with his wardrobe!
Traditional with a twist
Source: Harshvardhan Kapoor Instagram
With his quirky colorful fashion sense, Harshvardhan Kapoor has set fashion goals for the Gen-Z
Trendsetter
Source: Harshvardhan Kapoor Instagram
Posing in front of graffiti, Harshvardhan is seen in a black hoodie with tropical prints teamed up with a pair of multi-coloured pants
Unfazed
Source: Harshvardhan Kapoor Instagram
With this formal yet chic look, Harshvardhan Kapoor proves he has what it takes to be a fashion icon
Channeling the chic
Source: Harshvardhan Kapoor Instagram
If you have been following the Mirzya actor, you know how huge his sneaker collection is. Here is Harshvardhan in a pair of cool Amiri sunset sneakers!
Sneakerhead
Source: Harshvardhan Kapoor Instagram
Harshvardhan Kapoor’s instagram is your best guide to casual streetwear!
As Casual as it gets!
Source: Harshvardhan Kapoor Instagram
When was the last time you saw an actor nail a pair of flared leather pants?
Classy vibe
Source: Harshvardhan Kapoor Instagram
The actor has a wide range of unconventional clothes which only he can pull off
Quirky Aesthetics
