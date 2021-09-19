sept 19, 2021
Head turning looks of Shriya Pilgaonkar
Boss lady vibes! The actress looks sensuous in this beige blazer teamed with white pants.We just love her messy hairdo
Classy in crimson!. Here, she wore a crinkled monochrome number featuring a halter neck top with slit hem pants and styled it with chunky earrings
Effortlessly gorgeous! Shriya wore a one-shoulder dress with black and white prints. She teamed it up with black sandals
Well, we are smittenby her beauty!. She wore a printed blue lehenga co-ord set and paired it with a spectacular pearl choker necklace
Creating magicin black! We adore how Shriya styled this satin silk saree featuring white border with a sleeveless blouseand a statement necklace
The actress rocked the heavily embellished top like a pro. She added a chic twist byteaming it up with flared pants and heels
Power of Bling! The actress chose a dual-tone metallic slit jumpsuit. She accessorised her look with dazzling hoop earrings
The Mirzapur actress opted for Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika’s halter neck dress with animal print and asymmetrical hemline
Shriya looks drop-dead beautiful in this printed deep reddish-brown dress. She amped up her look with striking accessories
Lastly, she looks alluring in this embellished red dress with a plunging v-neckline and ruffled sleeves
