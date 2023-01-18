Heading 3

Heartthrob Ankit Gupta’s oh-so-hot looks

Arushi Srivastava

jan  18, 2023

Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Ankit Gupta sports a street-style look with a neon green sweatshirt and denim

Funky sweatshirt look 

Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

The Udaariyaan fame Ankit Gupta looks stylish in a turtleneck pullover paired with a black jacket

Dapper Dude

Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Ankit Gupta is a charmer in this white three piece suit

All white

Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Budding models can take cues from Ankit Gupta on how to style denim on denim

Denim fever

Ankit Gupta enjoys by the beach in this warm pink sweatshirt and white shorts

Casual wear

Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

The actor looks comfy in grey joggers, t-shirt and a casual blazer

Love for Jacket

Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

The Sadda Haq actor flaunts his smile as he enjoys his travel in this denim look with a red tee

Travel attire

Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

The actor looks like a star in this  t-shirt and blazer set paired on a black denim pant

 Casual date look 

Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram

Ankit Gupta makes hearts swoon in this casually comforting lower and tee paired with a chequered shirt

 Rugged look

