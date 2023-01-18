Heartthrob Ankit Gupta’s oh-so-hot looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
jan 18, 2023
FASHION
Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
Ankit Gupta sports a street-style look with a neon green sweatshirt and denim
Funky sweatshirt look
Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
The Udaariyaan fame Ankit Gupta looks stylish in a turtleneck pullover paired with a black jacket
Dapper Dude
Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
Ankit Gupta is a charmer in this white three piece suit
All white
Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
Budding models can take cues from Ankit Gupta on how to style denim on denim
Denim fever
Ankit Gupta enjoys by the beach in this warm pink sweatshirt and white shorts
Casual wear
Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
The actor looks comfy in grey joggers, t-shirt and a casual blazer
Love for Jacket
Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
The Sadda Haq actor flaunts his smile as he enjoys his travel in this denim look with a red tee
Travel attire
Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
The actor looks like a star in this t-shirt and blazer set paired on a black denim pant
Casual date look
Image Source- Ankit Gupta Instagram
Ankit Gupta makes hearts swoon in this casually comforting lower and tee paired with a chequered shirt
Rugged look
