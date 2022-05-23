FASHION

Joyce Joyson

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 23, 2022

Heading 3

Helly Shah's stylish sartorial picks

Spellbinding

Image: Helly Shah Instagram

For the 75th Cannes film festival, Helly Shah wore a sublime green bejeweled gown featuring a deep, plunging V-neckline, a sheer cape and a thigh-high slit. Truly applause worthy!

Orange punch

Move over classics and follow Helly's lead by suiting up in a fiery orange pantsuit that came with a plunging neckline blazer and complementary pants

Image: Helly Shah Instagram

Splendid

Image: Helly Shah Instagram 
Photo: Ajay Patil

She paints a dreamy picture in this sheer embroidered pastel gown that came with a risque neckline, dramatic white tulle sleeves and a thigh-slit

Dazzling diva

Image: Helly Shah Instagram 
Photo: Ajay Patil

Looking like a diva in this shimmery pastel pink and blue gown figure-flattering gown

Cut-out dress

Known to keep her look stylishly interesting, the actress went for a light purple bodycon mini dress with cut-out detail at the waist

Image: Helly Shah Instagram

Giving a chic spin to the denim dress, the actress went for a dual-toned, one-shoulder mini dress

Denim love

Image: Helly Shah Instagram

Next, she picked up a beige printed flowy dress with tie-up detail on the front

Beach fashion

Image: Helly Shah Instagram

Dressed in a black ruffled mini dress featuring a wrap-style detail at the waist and dramatic sleeves

Black dress

Image: Helly Shah Instagram

How adorable does she look in this lilac one-shoulder, multilayered ruffled mini dress?

Charming

Image: Helly Shah Instagram 
Photo: Aashka Patel 

The gorgeous star looks fresh as a daisy in this white-tiered breezy maxi dress with lace details

Easy breezy

Image: Helly Shah Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Hina Khan's flirty dresses

Click Here