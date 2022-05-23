FASHION
Helly Shah's stylish sartorial picks
Spellbinding
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
For the 75th Cannes film festival, Helly Shah wore a sublime green bejeweled gown featuring a deep, plunging V-neckline, a sheer cape and a thigh-high slit. Truly applause worthy!
Orange punch
Move over classics and follow Helly's lead by suiting up in a fiery orange pantsuit that came with a plunging neckline blazer and complementary pants
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
Splendid
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
Photo: Ajay Patil
She paints a dreamy picture in this sheer embroidered pastel gown that came with a risque neckline, dramatic white tulle sleeves and a thigh-slit
Dazzling diva
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
Photo: Ajay Patil
Looking like a diva in this shimmery pastel pink and blue gown figure-flattering gown
Cut-out dress
Known to keep her look stylishly interesting, the actress went for a light purple bodycon mini dress with cut-out detail at the waist
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
Giving a chic spin to the denim dress, the actress went for a dual-toned, one-shoulder mini dress
Denim love
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
Next, she picked up a beige printed flowy dress with tie-up detail on the front
Beach fashion
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
Dressed in a black ruffled mini dress featuring a wrap-style detail at the waist and dramatic sleeves
Black dress
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
How adorable does she look in this lilac one-shoulder, multilayered ruffled mini dress?
Charming
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
Photo: Aashka Patel
The gorgeous star looks fresh as a daisy in this white-tiered breezy maxi dress with lace details
Easy breezy
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
