Heading 3

Henry Cavill's style game

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Casual Cool

Henry Cavill can make a regular tee and denims look like a total vibe and we love this look of the actor from Comic-Con

Image: Getty Images

The actor has the perfect physique to don a crisp suit and we love this grey chequered pick that he wore for The Witcher premiere

Grey Suit

Image: Getty Images

The Enola Holmes star walked the red carpet premiere of the film sporting this amazing grey pinstriped suit and looked suave

Pinstriped Suit

Image: Getty Images

Nothing like wearing a regular pullover and this look of Henry Cavill in a cardigan is certainly one of our favourites

Cardigan

Image: Getty Images

Henry Cavill looks dapper in suits and it's even better when he chooses to go for something as dashing as this black suit

Black Suit

Image: Getty Images

Henry Cavill knows how to make a dashing appearance and this look of the actor sporting a turtleneck and trousers is beyond amazing

Turtleneck Look

Image: Getty Images

Henry Cavill in a classic tuxedo is one of the actor's best fashion outings till now as he carries it off with style

Tuxedo Attire

Image: Getty Images

This blue suit with a waistcoat is one of Henry's best looks and it's amazing how dapper he looks sporting the same

Blue Suit

Image: Getty Images

This grey double-breasted pinstriped suit makes Henry Cavill no less suave than James Bond and it's a stunning look

Double Breasted Suit

Image: Getty Images

Henry Cavill can look good in anything and he makes something as simple as this chequered shirt also look stylish

Chequered Shirt

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here