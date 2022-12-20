Henry Cavill's style game
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Casual Cool
Henry Cavill can make a regular tee and denims look like a total vibe and we love this look of the actor from Comic-Con
Image: Getty Images
The actor has the perfect physique to don a crisp suit and we love this grey chequered pick that he wore for The Witcher premiere
Grey Suit
Image: Getty Images
The Enola Holmes star walked the red carpet premiere of the film sporting this amazing grey pinstriped suit and looked suave
Pinstriped Suit
Image: Getty Images
Nothing like wearing a regular pullover and this look of Henry Cavill in a cardigan is certainly one of our favourites
Cardigan
Image: Getty Images
Henry Cavill looks dapper in suits and it's even better when he chooses to go for something as dashing as this black suit
Black Suit
Image: Getty Images
Henry Cavill knows how to make a dashing appearance and this look of the actor sporting a turtleneck and trousers is beyond amazing
Turtleneck Look
Image: Getty Images
Henry Cavill in a classic tuxedo is one of the actor's best fashion outings till now as he carries it off with style
Tuxedo Attire
Image: Getty Images
This blue suit with a waistcoat is one of Henry's best looks and it's amazing how dapper he looks sporting the same
Blue Suit
Image: Getty Images
This grey double-breasted pinstriped suit makes Henry Cavill no less suave than James Bond and it's a stunning look
Double Breasted Suit
Image: Getty Images
Henry Cavill can look good in anything and he makes something as simple as this chequered shirt also look stylish
Chequered Shirt
