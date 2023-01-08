Here’s why Ananya Panday is a desi kudi
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 8, 2023
FASHION
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The actress upped her desi glam in a chiffon creamy-hued saree and an embellished strappy blouse
Desi Glam
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She is a whole festive mood in this light-green bralette-style blouse paired with a matching lehenga and dupatta
Festive Look
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The starlet exudes oomph in a sheer lightweight saree and a strappy blouse
Oomph Factor
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this three-piece Gopi Vaid outfit featuring a bralette, sharara, and a dupatta
Brocade Love
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She is an absolute delight in this cream-coloured salwar kurta set
Simply Beautiful
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Peppy and bright, her orange two-piece ethnic set with a long shrug is perfect for a mehendi
Peppy Hues
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress looked stunning in a hot pink bandhani lehenga skirt and an embroidered blouse
Pretty Pink
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her lightweight and contemporary black and gold organza lehenga set by Ritika Mirchandani align perfectly with the festive mood right
Contemporary Touch
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She added a millennial twist in a bright, fluorescent green gossamer lehenga and a one-shoulder blouse
Millennial Kudi
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She took the OTT glam ethnic route in a sparkly gold lehenga by Kresha Bajaj
Million Bucks
