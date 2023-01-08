Heading 3

Here’s why Ananya Panday is a desi kudi

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 8, 2023

FASHION

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The actress upped her desi glam in a chiffon creamy-hued saree and an embellished strappy blouse

Desi Glam 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She is a whole festive mood in this light-green bralette-style blouse paired with a matching lehenga and dupatta

Festive Look 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The starlet exudes oomph in a sheer lightweight saree and a strappy blouse

Oomph Factor

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this three-piece Gopi Vaid outfit featuring a bralette, sharara, and a dupatta

Brocade Love

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She is an absolute delight in this cream-coloured salwar kurta set

Simply Beautiful

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Peppy and bright, her orange two-piece ethnic set with a long shrug is perfect for a mehendi 

Peppy Hues 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress looked stunning in a hot pink bandhani lehenga skirt and an embroidered blouse

Pretty Pink

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her lightweight and contemporary black and gold organza lehenga set by Ritika Mirchandani align perfectly with the festive mood right

Contemporary Touch

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She added a millennial twist in a bright, fluorescent green gossamer lehenga and a one-shoulder blouse

Millennial Kudi 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She took the OTT glam ethnic route in a sparkly gold lehenga by Kresha Bajaj

Million Bucks 

