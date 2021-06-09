Hina Khan has outfits for every mood

June 09, 2021

Kaftan

Hina Khan dons an animal print kaftan and has her hair tied in a loose ponytail and put on black sunglasses

Swimwear

Hina poses for the camera in a light shade, sleeveless one-piece swimsuit

Lehenga

The actor gets clicked in a beautiful blue lehenga with golden embroidery all over the outfit

Blazer co-ords

Hina Khan looks no less than a boss lady in a white blazer co-ord set in the shade blue

Maxi-dress

Hina wears a white maxi-dress with green and yellow design and flowy-frills at the bottom

Velvet outfit

The actor gets clicked in a blue velvet three-piece ethnic outfit in a sun-kissed photo

Lace dress

Hina Khan dons a white lace dress along with a hat and sunglasses

Casual co-ords

The star wears a casual two-piece pink and purple co-ord set

Formal outfit

Hina poses for the camera in a purple two-piece blazer set

Unique saree

Hina Khan wears a thin and transparent saree having shades of green and sequin embroidery along with a balloon sleeves blouse

For more updates on Hina Khan, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here