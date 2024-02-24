Heading 3

Hina Khan Inspired Hairdo

Image source- Hina Khan’s Instagram

Hina’s half-up bun hairstyle creates a breezy look

#1

Image source- Hina Khan’s Instagram

Hina’s soft waves hairstyle complemented well with this vibrant saree look

#2

Image source- Hina Khan’s Instagram

Hina’s beachy waves made her look suave in this shimmery dress

#3

Image source- Hina Khan’s Instagram

Hina looked gorgeous in this high bun hairstyle with wavy split bangs, perfect for an elegant look

#4

Image source- Hina Khan’s Instagram

Hina is a sight to behold in soft curls which made her hair look voluminous and cascading

#5

Image source- Hina Khan’s Instagram

#6

Hina complimented her classic white saree with a low-knotted bun, a go-to hairstyle for ethnic looks

Image source- Hina Khan’s Instagram

Hina’s ponytail hairstyle is perfect for a casual yet classy look!

#7

Image source- Hina Khan’s Instagram

Hina created a messy bun and enhanced it with a floral touch for her traditional attire

#8

Image source- Hina Khan’s Instagram

A sleek braided ponytail makes you look debonair. Hina looked suave in this classy hairstyle

#9

Image source- Hina Khan’s Instagram

Hina’s half-up wavy ponytail is an easy and beautiful hairstyle

#10

