Hina Khan Inspired Hairdo
Hina’s half-up bun hairstyle creates a breezy look
Hina’s soft waves hairstyle complemented well with this vibrant saree look
Hina’s beachy waves made her look suave in this shimmery dress
Hina looked gorgeous in this high bun hairstyle with wavy split bangs, perfect for an elegant look
Hina is a sight to behold in soft curls which made her hair look voluminous and cascading
Hina complimented her classic white saree with a low-knotted bun, a go-to hairstyle for ethnic looks
Hina’s ponytail hairstyle is perfect for a casual yet classy look!
Hina created a messy bun and enhanced it with a floral touch for her traditional attire
A sleek braided ponytail makes you look debonair. Hina looked suave in this classy hairstyle
Hina’s half-up wavy ponytail is an easy and beautiful hairstyle
#10
