Heading 3

Hina Khan’s ethnic ensembles

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 09, 2022

FASHION

Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Visual Affairs Photography

Hina looks heart-stopping beautiful in this blush pink organza saree styled with a white embroidered backless blouse with a sweetheart-plunging neckline

Spellbinding

Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Shakeel Bin Afzal

Now that's what you call a killer look! She went for a white off-shoulder embellished corset top paired with a pleated skirt and dramatic drape

Jaw-dropping moment

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Why stick to one colour when you play with many? The actress looked radiant in a rani pink short kurta styled with a bright yellow sharara and green organza dupatta

Colour play

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

She looks spectacularly elegant in a blue suit adorned with golden embroidery and gotta-patti work worn with a striped palazzo and sheer dupatta

Epitomises elegance

Wearing a printed full-sleeved short kurta with matching sharara pants and a sheer dupatta that came with embroidered borders

Picture of elegance

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Rishabh Kumar Photography

Hina leaves us in awe of her style in this intricately embroidered, ivory-gold kurta and lehenga set and dupatta adorned with a golden gotta border

Absolutely regal

Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Rishabh Kumar Photography

Wearing a vibrant green embroidered salwar kameez featuring sequin and gold threadwork with a bandhej print dupatta

Desi kudi vibes

Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Visual Affairs Photography

Channeling her inner diva in a silver-mint, embellished sequin saree styled with a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline

Glamorous

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina wore an orange Anarkali suit beautified with white floral threadwork and featuring a scalloped hemline. She teamed it with a matching dupatta and palazzo

Radiant look

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Lastly, she wore a pastel lehenga with blingy, floral, and geometric patterns, featuring a square neckline blouse, voluminous skirt, and a matching dupatta

Dreamy

