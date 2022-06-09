Heading 3
Hina Khan’s ethnic ensembles
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 09, 2022
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Visual Affairs Photography
Hina looks heart-stopping beautiful in this blush pink organza saree styled with a white embroidered backless blouse with a sweetheart-plunging neckline
Spellbinding
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Shakeel Bin Afzal
Now that's what you call a killer look! She went for a white off-shoulder embellished corset top paired with a pleated skirt and dramatic drape
Jaw-dropping moment
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Why stick to one colour when you play with many? The actress looked radiant in a rani pink short kurta styled with a bright yellow sharara and green organza dupatta
Colour play
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
She looks spectacularly elegant in a blue suit adorned with golden embroidery and gotta-patti work worn with a striped palazzo and sheer dupatta
Epitomises elegance
Wearing a printed full-sleeved short kurta with matching sharara pants and a sheer dupatta that came with embroidered borders
Picture of elegance
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Rishabh Kumar Photography
Hina leaves us in awe of her style in this intricately embroidered, ivory-gold kurta and lehenga set and dupatta adorned with a golden gotta border
Absolutely regal
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Rishabh Kumar Photography
Wearing a vibrant green embroidered salwar kameez featuring sequin and gold threadwork with a bandhej print dupatta
Desi kudi vibes
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Visual Affairs Photography
Channeling her inner diva in a silver-mint, embellished sequin saree styled with a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline
Glamorous
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina wore an orange Anarkali suit beautified with white floral threadwork and featuring a scalloped hemline. She teamed it with a matching dupatta and palazzo
Radiant look
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Lastly, she wore a pastel lehenga with blingy, floral, and geometric patterns, featuring a square neckline blouse, voluminous skirt, and a matching dupatta
Dreamy
