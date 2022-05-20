Fashion

Joyce Joyson

MAY 21, 2022

Hina Khan's flirty dresses

Incredible

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan has managed to carve a niche for herself and is currently receiving a lot of attention for her style. At Cannes 2022, she wore an ultimate head-turning red pleated gown

Bombshell style

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Next, she served yet another killer look in a black mini lace dress featuring a high neck and trail, also giving a nod to the sheer dress trend

We believe certain silhouettes have an unforgettable feel to them and this white lace figure-hugging dress with feathered hem is just the one!

Image: Hina Khan/ Visual Affairs Photography Instagram

Dreamy

There is something so chic about a floral dress that has earned it the position of a timeless style. Hina wore a breezy white dress with smocked detail at the waist

Florals forever

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Cool style

Keeping it cool, the actress wore a comfy pink and white patterned mini dress with tiered ruffled detailing close to the hem

Image: Hina Khan/ Visual Affairs Photography Instagram

Ruffle numbers are just perfect to have some sartorial fun! The diva wore an orange, vintage-styled, layered midi dress

Vintage fashion

Image: Hina Khan/ Rishabh Kumar Photography Instagram

Flaunting her boss babe style in this white tuxedo corset mini dress with a plunging neckline

Blazer dress

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Cottagecore style

Acing the cottagecore trend, the actress went in for a white floral-patterned lace dress and a straw hat

Image: Hina Khan/Rishabh Kumar Photography Instagram

Hina wore an off-white greyish, calf-length dress that bore suede applique work, a plunging neckline and puffy sleeves

Classy and chic

Photo: Rishabh Kumar Photography

Lastly, she oozed glamour in this one-shoulder, emerald-hued satin gown with gathered detail around her waist

Diva

