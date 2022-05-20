Fashion
Joyce Joyson
MAY 21, 2022
Hina Khan's flirty dresses
Incredible
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan has managed to carve a niche for herself and is currently receiving a lot of attention for her style. At Cannes 2022, she wore an ultimate head-turning red pleated gown
Bombshell style
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Next, she served yet another killer look in a black mini lace dress featuring a high neck and trail, also giving a nod to the sheer dress trend
We believe certain silhouettes have an unforgettable feel to them and this white lace figure-hugging dress with feathered hem is just the one!
Image: Hina Khan/ Visual Affairs Photography Instagram
Dreamy
There is something so chic about a floral dress that has earned it the position of a timeless style. Hina wore a breezy white dress with smocked detail at the waist
Florals forever
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Cool style
Keeping it cool, the actress wore a comfy pink and white patterned mini dress with tiered ruffled detailing close to the hem
Image: Hina Khan/ Visual Affairs Photography Instagram
Ruffle numbers are just perfect to have some sartorial fun! The diva wore an orange, vintage-styled, layered midi dress
Vintage fashion
Image: Hina Khan/ Rishabh Kumar Photography Instagram
Flaunting her boss babe style in this white tuxedo corset mini dress with a plunging neckline
Blazer dress
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Cottagecore style
Acing the cottagecore trend, the actress went in for a white floral-patterned lace dress and a straw hat
Image: Hina Khan/Rishabh Kumar Photography Instagram
Hina wore an off-white greyish, calf-length dress that bore suede applique work, a plunging neckline and puffy sleeves
Classy and chic
Photo: Rishabh Kumar Photography
Lastly, she oozed glamour in this one-shoulder, emerald-hued satin gown with gathered detail around her waist
Diva
