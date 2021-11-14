Nov 14, 2021

FASHION

Hina Khan's glamorous eye makeup looks

Author: Joyce Joyson

Hina Khan cuts a dash every time she makes an appearance and you can't help but look at her in awe, like these smokey blue eyes for example

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Smokey blue eyes

Go minimal and bold like the stunning diva by teaming your nude eyeshadow with ample amounts of mascara

Subtle look

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The beautiful actress looks fresh and stunning in this minimal makeup look with pink eyeshadow, drawn eyes and mascara-laden lashes

Pink power

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Blue eyes

Serving us with major beauty inspiration, Hina went for metallic blue eyes and nude lips

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Let's all agree this look screams glamour, giving a perfect twist to the usual winged eyeliner with a stroke of neon colour pop

Neon punch

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

If you noticed, Hina is someone who loves to match her eyeshadow with her dress and here, the glamorous actress looks stellar in shimmery green eyeshadow

Shimmery green eyes

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The stellar beauty clearly relies on shimmer to do the trick every time and here again, she goes for shimmery smokey eyeshadow

Minimalistic look

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Giving us a glimpse of her experimental side, Hina opted for nude brown eyeshadow, white liner dots and filled-in brows

 White liner dots

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Looking absolutely divine, the drop-dead gorgeous actress chose to go with silver shimmer eyeshadow and ties the look with eyeliner and lashes

Silver shine

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Striking a bold glam look, Hina wore dark kohled eyes with smokey eyeshadow and on fleek brows

 Dark kohled eyes

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

