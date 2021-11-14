Nov 14, 2021
FASHION
Hina Khan's glamorous eye makeup looks
Author: Joyce Joyson
Hina Khan cuts a dash every time she makes an appearance and you can't help but look at her in awe, like these smokey blue eyes for exampleImage: Hina Khan Instagram
Smokey blue eyes
Go minimal and bold like the stunning diva by teaming your nude eyeshadow with ample amounts of mascara
Subtle lookImage: Hina Khan Instagram
The beautiful actress looks fresh and stunning in this minimal makeup look with pink eyeshadow, drawn eyes and mascara-laden lashes
Pink powerImage: Hina Khan Instagram
Blue eyes
Serving us with major beauty inspiration, Hina went for metallic blue eyes and nude lipsImage: Hina Khan Instagram
Let's all agree this look screams glamour, giving a perfect twist to the usual winged eyeliner with a stroke of neon colour pop
Neon punchImage: Hina Khan Instagram
If you noticed, Hina is someone who loves to match her eyeshadow with her dress and here, the glamorous actress looks stellar in shimmery green eyeshadow
Shimmery green eyesImage: Hina Khan Instagram
The stellar beauty clearly relies on shimmer to do the trick every time and here again, she goes for shimmery smokey eyeshadow
Minimalistic lookImage: Hina Khan Instagram
Giving us a glimpse of her experimental side, Hina opted for nude brown eyeshadow, white liner dots and filled-in brows
White liner dotsImage: Hina Khan Instagram
Looking absolutely divine, the drop-dead gorgeous actress chose to go with silver shimmer eyeshadow and ties the look with eyeliner and lashes
Silver shineImage: Hina Khan Instagram
Striking a bold glam look, Hina wore dark kohled eyes with smokey eyeshadow and on fleek brows
Dark kohled eyesImage: Hina Khan Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next:Mrunal Thakur in ethnic wear