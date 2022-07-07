Heading 3

Hina Khan's style game

Joyce Joyson

JUly 07, 2022

FASHION

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan lends a cool, rugged look to the white co-ords by teaming her white tube top and flared pants with a cropped shrug with distinctive cuts.

All-white look

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Making a case for a comfy-chic pantsuit, the actress went for oversized light pink printed cotton separates and paired them with a blue tube top.

Comfy style

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Wearing a bright purple backless crop top with a tassel detailing at the back and high-waisted, striped pants.

Purple co-ords

Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Visual Affairs Photography

The actress looks absolutely gorgeous in the yellow ethnic set featuring a plunging neckline, embellished bralette, sharara pants, overlayered with a floor-sweeping cape.

Mellow yellow

She leaves us smitten in this strapless black gown that came with dramatic ruffle details along with a mini trail.

Beyond beautiful

Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Photo: Rishabh Kumar Photography

Video:Pinkvilla

The feminine-meets-flirty, yellow dress came with pleated details, a halter neckline and a high-low hem.

Alluring

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

She is drawn to effortless silhouettes like this floaty blue, calf-length dress that came with pretty ruffle details at the neckline and a fabric belt that cinched her waist.

Breezy blue

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina wore a wrap-up style light blue patterned shirt with dark blue wide-legged pants and completed the look with white sneakers.

Super-stylish

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

You don't always need a unique outfit to make a statement! Proving us just right, in this white, high-neck crop top styled with straight-fit, mustard-hued pants.

Colour contrast

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The actress looks radiant in a yellow and green printed crop top and high-waisted trousers.

Vibrant co-ords

