DEC 29, 2021

Hina Khan's winter style log

Party look

Hina Khan rolls out a party-appropriate number in this black disco pants styled with a pink cropped sweater and long trench coat

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Denim love

This winter, ditch your regular jeans and swap it with a denim jumpsuit and team it with a bow-style top and leopard print coat

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The easiest way to look like the most stylish person in the room is to slip into a white turtleneck cropped sweater like Hina

Cosy sweater 

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

We love red furry coats and sweaters too, and here Hina combines the two strikingly without being over-the-top

Adorable in red

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The actress wore a white patterned turtleneck sweater and styled it with baggy ripped denims

Simply stylish

Video: Pinkvilla

The white faux furry coat is just what you need to add some fun to your winter look! Hina styled it with a black bodycon dress and knee-length boots

 Warm and stylish

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The actress drops major ethnic wear inspiration in a blue velvet-embroidered suit paired with a pink net dupatta

Ethnic winter fashion

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The star steps out in a grey-textured pantsuit, we loved the way she wrapped her cream-hued scarf in a bow style around the neck and waist

Boss lady vibes

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Dreaded winters need not be boring shows the diva, as she opts for a vibrant orange pullover and pairs it with red pants

Colourblocked

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

You really don't need to give that floral maxi dress a miss in the chilly months .Instead, throw on a floral trench coat over it like the diva and step out in style

Fabulous florals

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

