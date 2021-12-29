FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 29, 2021
Hina Khan's winter style log
Party look
Hina Khan rolls out a party-appropriate number in this black disco pants styled with a pink cropped sweater and long trench coat
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Denim love
This winter, ditch your regular jeans and swap it with a denim jumpsuit and team it with a bow-style top and leopard print coat
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
The easiest way to look like the most stylish person in the room is to slip into a white turtleneck cropped sweater like Hina
Cosy sweater
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
We love red furry coats and sweaters too, and here Hina combines the two strikingly without being over-the-top
Adorable in red
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
The actress wore a white patterned turtleneck sweater and styled it with baggy ripped denims
Simply stylish
Video: Pinkvilla
The white faux furry coat is just what you need to add some fun to your winter look! Hina styled it with a black bodycon dress and knee-length boots
Warm and stylish
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
The actress drops major ethnic wear inspiration in a blue velvet-embroidered suit paired with a pink net dupatta
Ethnic winter fashion
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
The star steps out in a grey-textured pantsuit, we loved the way she wrapped her cream-hued scarf in a bow style around the neck and waist
Boss lady vibes
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Dreaded winters need not be boring shows the diva, as she opts for a vibrant orange pullover and pairs it with red pants
Colourblocked
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
You really don't need to give that floral maxi dress a miss in the chilly months .Instead, throw on a floral trench coat over it like the diva and step out in style
Fabulous florals
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: SS Rajamouli films to see before RRR