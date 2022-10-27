Heading 3

Hina to Mouni: Divas in ruffle sarees

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 27, 2022

Image Source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Looking breathtakingly gorgeous, Surbhi aces her yellow ruffle saree like a pro and dishes out fashion goals

Surbhi Chandna

Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

For the love of ruffle! Anita’s fashion game is on point as she puts on her red ruffle saree and slays in it

Anita Hassanandani

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Slaying like a queen, and we ain’t complaining! Ankita stuns as she confidently walks in a floral printed ruffle saree

Ankita Lokhande 

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni’s style game is never disappointing! This diva shows us how to steal the limelight with her outfit choice and slays here as she poses in a red ruffle saree

Mouni Roy

Image Source: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

Another diva serves a stunning look in a traditional green ruffle saree and swoons hearts with her looks 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

We are in love with how Jasmin looks pretty in a pink printed six-yard and shows that sarees are the best choice for any occasion

Jasmin Bhasin 

Image Source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Here, Pavvitra looks nothing less than a queen as she strikes a pose in a pink ruffle saree and exudes charm 

Pavvitra Punia

Image Source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina makes a fashion statement as she dons a pristine white six-yard and proves to be a true fashion icon

Hina Khan

Image Source:Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Seen here is a no-error look where Tejasswi is nailing her grey ruffle six-yard like a diva and we are taking notes!

Tejasswi Prakash

Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Shweta, like always managed to wow us with her heart-melting smile and amazing outfit choice and looks regal draped in a red ruffle saree

Shweta Tiwari

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kahaani to Mimi, 10 Women-centric films

Click Here