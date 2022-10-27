Heading 3
Hina to Mouni: Divas in ruffle sarees
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 27, 2022
Image Source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Looking breathtakingly gorgeous, Surbhi aces her yellow ruffle saree like a pro and dishes out fashion goals
Surbhi Chandna
Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
For the love of ruffle! Anita’s fashion game is on point as she puts on her red ruffle saree and slays in it
Anita Hassanandani
Image Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Slaying like a queen, and we ain’t complaining! Ankita stuns as she confidently walks in a floral printed ruffle saree
Ankita Lokhande
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni’s style game is never disappointing! This diva shows us how to steal the limelight with her outfit choice and slays here as she poses in a red ruffle saree
Mouni Roy
Image Source: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram
Another diva serves a stunning look in a traditional green ruffle saree and swoons hearts with her looks
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
We are in love with how Jasmin looks pretty in a pink printed six-yard and shows that sarees are the best choice for any occasion
Jasmin Bhasin
Image Source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram
Here, Pavvitra looks nothing less than a queen as she strikes a pose in a pink ruffle saree and exudes charm
Pavvitra Punia
Image Source: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina makes a fashion statement as she dons a pristine white six-yard and proves to be a true fashion icon
Hina Khan
Image Source:Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Seen here is a no-error look where Tejasswi is nailing her grey ruffle six-yard like a diva and we are taking notes!
Tejasswi Prakash
Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Shweta, like always managed to wow us with her heart-melting smile and amazing outfit choice and looks regal draped in a red ruffle saree
Shweta Tiwari
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kahaani to Mimi, 10 Women-centric films