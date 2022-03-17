Fashion
Rishika Shah
MAR 17, 2022
Holi 2022: Tips to protect skin and hair
Moisturise well
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Love playing Holi but hate those stubborn colours that refuse to come off? Moisturise well as it keeps the skin hydrated and absorbs less colours
For that you can apply a hydrating moisturiser to your face or you can even use coconut oil or olive oil a day before Holi or just before playing with colours
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Pre-Holi tip
Just before you head out to enjoy the festive occasion, make sure to rub ice cubes wrapped in a soft cotton cloth for about 5-10 minutes on your face
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Rub ice cubes
It helps to close the pores which prevents the colours from sweeping in and causing damage
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Benefit
SPF is the armour you need to put on to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun
Don’t forget SPF
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Use SPF with a broad spectrum that protects against both UVA/UVB rays, ideally having a gel-based consistency and waterproof too
SPF 30 and above
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Apply some vaseline on your eyelids, lashes, lips, behind the ears and in between the fingers to prevent the colour from settling in
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Use Vaseline
Don't want those nasty colourful nails? Make it a point to trim it and apply a fresh coat of nail paint before you go to play!
Paint your nails
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Massage your scalp with oil and apply it to the lengths of the hair. Don't keep your hair open, use a scarf, or make a braided ponytail
For hair
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Wear full-sleeve dark-hued clothes to limit skin exposure to the colours
Wear covered clothes
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
