Rishika Shah

MAR 17, 2022

Holi 2022: Tips to protect skin and hair

Moisturise well

 Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Love playing Holi but hate those stubborn colours that refuse to come off? Moisturise well as it keeps the skin hydrated and absorbs less colours

For that you can apply a hydrating moisturiser to your face or you can even use coconut oil or olive oil a day before Holi or just before playing with colours

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Pre-Holi tip

Just before you head out to enjoy the festive occasion, make sure to rub ice cubes wrapped in a soft cotton cloth for about 5-10 minutes on your face

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Rub ice cubes

It helps to close the pores which prevents the colours from sweeping in and causing damage

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Benefit

SPF is the armour you need to put on to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun

Don’t forget SPF

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Use SPF with a broad spectrum that protects against both UVA/UVB rays, ideally having a gel-based consistency and waterproof too

SPF 30 and above

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Apply some vaseline on your eyelids, lashes, lips, behind the ears and in between the fingers to prevent the colour from settling in

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Use Vaseline

Don't want those nasty colourful nails? Make it a point to trim it and apply a fresh coat of nail paint before you go to play!

Paint your nails

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Massage your scalp with oil and apply it to the lengths of the hair. Don't keep your hair open, use a scarf, or make a braided ponytail

For hair

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Wear full-sleeve dark-hued clothes to limit skin exposure to the colours

Wear covered clothes

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

