Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 18, 2022
Celebrities in chic Valentino outfits
Zendaya
Primetime Emmy Award winner, Zendaya picked out two custom Valentino outfits for her red carpet appearances. First is this neutral-tone embroidered dress
Image: Getty Images
And then for the 2021 Academy Awards, she was dressed in a breezy bright yellow dress with a midriff-baring cut-out detail
Image: Getty Images
Lady Gaga
At the LA premiere of her film, Lady Gaga stepped out in a sparkly green strapless dress from the Italian luxury fashion house
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
At the UK premiere of her movie, Angelina Jolie looked every bit modish in a black and white custom-made by Maison Valentino Couture
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston looked elegant in a vintage Valentino gown in a classic black shade
Image: Getty Images
Jen picked out yet another gorgeous Valentino number, this time around in a shining silver shade
Image: Getty Images
At the Cannes 2019 film festival, the Maleficent actress made heads turn in a lavish botanical floral haute couture gown by Valentino
Image: Getty Images
Elle Fanning
The Duchess of Sussex looked pretty in a white chic mini dress that was equal parts glamourous and formal
Image: Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Singer Alicia Keys dialled up the drama in a hot pink Valentino number which bore a hot pink coordinated set
Image: Getty Images
Alicia Keys
The Inferno actress looked elegant in a black off-shoulder Valentino dress with metallic silver fringe detailings on it
Image: Getty Images
Felicity Jones
