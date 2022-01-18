Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 18, 2022

Celebrities in chic Valentino outfits

Zendaya

Primetime Emmy Award winner, Zendaya picked out two custom Valentino outfits for her red carpet appearances. First is this neutral-tone embroidered dress

Image: Getty Images

And then for the 2021 Academy Awards, she was dressed in a breezy bright yellow dress with a midriff-baring cut-out detail

Image: Getty Images

Lady Gaga

At the LA premiere of her film, Lady Gaga stepped out in a sparkly green strapless dress from the Italian luxury fashion house

Image: Getty Images 

Angelina Jolie

At the UK premiere of her movie, Angelina Jolie looked every bit modish in a black and white custom-made by Maison Valentino Couture

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston looked elegant in a vintage Valentino gown in a classic black shade

Image: Getty Images

Jen picked out yet another gorgeous Valentino number, this time around in a shining silver shade

Image: Getty Images

At the Cannes 2019 film festival, the Maleficent actress made heads turn in a lavish botanical floral haute couture gown by Valentino

Image: Getty Images

Elle Fanning

The Duchess of Sussex looked pretty in a white chic mini dress that was equal parts glamourous and formal

Image: Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Singer Alicia Keys dialled up the drama in a hot pink Valentino number which bore a hot pink coordinated set

Image: Getty Images

Alicia Keys

The Inferno actress looked elegant in a black off-shoulder Valentino dress with metallic silver fringe detailings on it

Image: Getty Images

Felicity Jones

