Jan 20, 2022

Celebs in Oscar de la Renta outfits 

Billie Eilish

The Grammy-Award winner looked ethereal in a lavish floor-sweeping Oscar de la Renta gown at the MET Gala

Image: Getty Images

The Black Widow actress left us gasping at the Oscars in a custom metallic gown by Oscar de la Renta

Image: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Rose Leslie

Game of Thrones actor Rose Leslie looked gorgeous in a sunshine yellow Oscar de la Renta strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The American singer looked like spring arrived early in an embroidered and pressed flower mini dress from the shelves of Oscar de la Renta

Image: Getty Images

At the premiere of Cats, Swift picked out a scarlet satin gown by Oscar de la Renta from the pre-spring 2020 collection

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka attended the NYFW 2019 in a full sleeve black dress with an ankle-length hemline and a cut out at her waist

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Anna Wintour

At the 2021 MET Gala, the British-American journalist looked stunning in a floral Oscar de la Renta gown

Image: Getty Images

The Big Little Lies actor made heads turn in an unconventional monochrome Oscar de la Renta creation

Image: Getty Images

Laura Dern

Amanda Seyfried looked breathtaking in a coral-hued Oscar de la Renta gown featuring hand-crafted flowers

Image: Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

The Big Bang Theory actress chose a strapless number in grey featuring elegant embellishments to wear at the Golden Globes

Image: Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

