Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 20, 2022
Celebs in Oscar de la Renta outfits
Billie Eilish
The Grammy-Award winner looked ethereal in a lavish floor-sweeping Oscar de la Renta gown at the MET Gala
Image: Getty Images
The Black Widow actress left us gasping at the Oscars in a custom metallic gown by Oscar de la Renta
Image: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Rose Leslie
Game of Thrones actor Rose Leslie looked gorgeous in a sunshine yellow Oscar de la Renta strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
The American singer looked like spring arrived early in an embroidered and pressed flower mini dress from the shelves of Oscar de la Renta
Image: Getty Images
At the premiere of Cats, Swift picked out a scarlet satin gown by Oscar de la Renta from the pre-spring 2020 collection
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka attended the NYFW 2019 in a full sleeve black dress with an ankle-length hemline and a cut out at her waist
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Anna Wintour
At the 2021 MET Gala, the British-American journalist looked stunning in a floral Oscar de la Renta gown
Image: Getty Images
The Big Little Lies actor made heads turn in an unconventional monochrome Oscar de la Renta creation
Image: Getty Images
Laura Dern
Amanda Seyfried looked breathtaking in a coral-hued Oscar de la Renta gown featuring hand-crafted flowers
Image: Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried
The Big Bang Theory actress chose a strapless number in grey featuring elegant embellishments to wear at the Golden Globes
Image: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Start your day with Vicky Kaushal's pics