Hollywood Celebs who shined in Indian wear
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
MAY 05, 2023
Image : Rahul Mishra’s Instagram
Zendaya is wearing the hand embroidered 'Verdure' saree gown with the 'Flying Cranes' bralette by Rahul Mishra. She was spotted wearing the outfit at NMACC
Zendaya
Image : Abu Jani’s Instagram
Gigi Hadid looks divine in a temple jewellery cropped sleeve blouse, paired with a slim chikankari skirt and drape by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at the NMACC
Gigi Hadid
Image : Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram
Jenifer Aniston
The globally renowned actress wore a chikankari lehenga for a sequel of Murder Mystery 2
Image : Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
Lady Gaga wore a Tarun Tahiliani concept saree crafted in slinky jersey, with a cut-out corset. And, she looked beyond beautiful
Lady Gaga
Image : Rahul Mishra’s Instagram
Law is wearing a hand embroidered sherwani jacket with a coordinating lehenga skirt in black by Rahul Mishra
Law Roach
Image : Kat Graham’s Instagram
Kat Graham upped the glamour quotient by adding a desi aka Indian touch to her red carpet look at NMACC. She wore an oversized short kurta with Embroidery and looked stunning when paired with a nose ring
Kat Graham
Image : Selena Gomez’ Instagram
Selena posted a selfie back in 2014 wearing an orange silk saree with a bindi on her forehead. She looked priceless
Selena Gomez
Image : Liza Koshy’s Instagram
Liza looked elegant in a lilac hued mermaid cut lehenga embroidered with silver metal embellishments and butterfly full sleeved blouse by Papa Don’t Preach
Liza Koshy
Image : Richa Shukla’s Instagram
Richa made heads turn with her effortlessly gorgeous yellow saree by Shloka Khialani
Richa Shukla Moorjani
Image : Lilly Singh’s Instagram
Lilly pulls off the pink hue kurta sherwani with heavy embroidery from Falguni Shane Peacock Couture. We love it!
Lilly Singh
