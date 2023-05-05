Heading 3

Hollywood Celebs who shined in Indian wear

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

MAY 05, 2023

Image : Rahul Mishra’s Instagram

Zendaya is wearing the hand embroidered 'Verdure' saree gown with the 'Flying Cranes' bralette by Rahul Mishra. She was spotted wearing the outfit at NMACC

Zendaya

Image : Abu Jani’s Instagram

Gigi Hadid looks divine in a temple jewellery cropped sleeve blouse, paired with a slim chikankari skirt and drape by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at the NMACC

Gigi Hadid

Image : Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram

Jenifer Aniston

The globally renowned actress wore a chikankari lehenga for a sequel of Murder Mystery 2

Image : Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

Lady Gaga wore a Tarun Tahiliani concept saree crafted in slinky jersey, with a cut-out corset. And, she looked beyond beautiful

Lady Gaga

Image : Rahul Mishra’s Instagram

Law is wearing a hand embroidered  sherwani jacket with a coordinating lehenga skirt in black by Rahul Mishra

Law Roach

Image : Kat Graham’s Instagram

Kat Graham upped the glamour quotient by adding a desi aka Indian touch to her red carpet look at NMACC. She wore an oversized short kurta with Embroidery and looked stunning when paired with a nose ring

Kat Graham

Image : Selena Gomez’ Instagram

Selena posted a selfie back in 2014 wearing an orange silk saree with a bindi on her forehead. She looked priceless

Selena Gomez

Image : Liza Koshy’s Instagram

Liza looked elegant in a lilac hued mermaid cut lehenga embroidered with silver metal embellishments and butterfly full sleeved blouse by Papa Don’t Preach

Liza Koshy

Image : Richa Shukla’s Instagram

Richa made heads turn with her effortlessly gorgeous yellow saree by Shloka Khialani

Richa Shukla Moorjani

Image : Lilly Singh’s Instagram

Lilly pulls off the pink hue kurta sherwani with heavy embroidery from Falguni Shane Peacock Couture. We love it!

Lilly Singh

