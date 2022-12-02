Heading 3

Hollywood's stylish celebrity moms

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 02, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian

When it comes to being a fashionable mom, there's no one quite like Kim Kardashian who manages to look perfect during every outing with her four kids

Image: Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge defines grace when it comes to fashion and it's always lovely to see her deck up in the best looks on royal visits

Kate Middleton

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez who is a mom to twins Max and Emme has been a fashion inspiration for fans since she began her singing career and remains the same to this day

Jennifer Lopez

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe Kardashian makes sure to click the most stunning photos with her daughter True Thompson and the duo's style is hard to beat

Khloe Kardashian

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner is yet another mom who can never go wrong with her fashion and also makes sure to twin with her daughter Stormi in the coolest looks

Kylie Jenner

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra who welcomed her baby girl Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy is also turning out be a mom who gives major fashion goals

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Getty Images

Beyonce is the queen when it comes to everything, be it music or fashion and is always serving iconic looks at events

Beyonce

Image: Getty Images

The mother of three daughters, Blake Lively has been making heads turn with her fashion for years and is only getting started when it comes to taking red carpets by storm

Blake Lively

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie makes heads turn with every appearance, be it at red carpet events or casual outings with her kids and there's no one quite as amazingly versatile as her in fashion

Angelina Jolie 

Image: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid is a mom to her and ex Zayn Malik's daughter Khai and the model manages to look stunning in every outfit that she wears

Gigi Hadid

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here