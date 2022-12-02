Hollywood's stylish celebrity moms
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 02, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim Kardashian
When it comes to being a fashionable mom, there's no one quite like Kim Kardashian who manages to look perfect during every outing with her four kids
Image: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge defines grace when it comes to fashion and it's always lovely to see her deck up in the best looks on royal visits
Kate Middleton
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez who is a mom to twins Max and Emme has been a fashion inspiration for fans since she began her singing career and remains the same to this day
Jennifer Lopez
Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Khloe Kardashian makes sure to click the most stunning photos with her daughter True Thompson and the duo's style is hard to beat
Khloe Kardashian
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner is yet another mom who can never go wrong with her fashion and also makes sure to twin with her daughter Stormi in the coolest looks
Kylie Jenner
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra who welcomed her baby girl Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy is also turning out be a mom who gives major fashion goals
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Getty Images
Beyonce is the queen when it comes to everything, be it music or fashion and is always serving iconic looks at events
Beyonce
Image: Getty Images
The mother of three daughters, Blake Lively has been making heads turn with her fashion for years and is only getting started when it comes to taking red carpets by storm
Blake Lively
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie makes heads turn with every appearance, be it at red carpet events or casual outings with her kids and there's no one quite as amazingly versatile as her in fashion
Angelina Jolie
Image: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid is a mom to her and ex Zayn Malik's daughter Khai and the model manages to look stunning in every outfit that she wears
Gigi Hadid
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.