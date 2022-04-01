BEAUTY

Homemade remedies for wrinkle-free skin

What's the secret to ageless beauty? It lies in traditional beauty rituals and the use of natural ingredients that work like botox

Aloe-vera gel

Freshly extracted aloe vera gel has a wonder-working power that plumps up your skin and removes dullness

Avocados are a powerhouse of antioxidants and help to fight ageing

Avocado

Make a face pack by mashing an avocado and combining it with oats. Let the mixture sit for only 20 minutes before you wash it off

DIY mask

It helps to soften fine lines and smoothens the skin texture

Olive oil

Egg whites

Egg whites are a great source of protein that helps to tighten the skin and fade wrinkles

For this take a bowl and mix 1 egg white with 1 tbsp of yogurt, apply and rinse off with cold water after 10 minutes

DIY mask

Cucumbers help to hydrate and firm the skin and make fine lines take a backseat

Cucumber juice

Prick and squeeze the vitamin E capsule and apply the liquid oozing out on clean skin

Boost collagen

Warm some coconut oil and massage it onto your face. It deeply moisturizes the skin and slows down ageing

Coconut oil

