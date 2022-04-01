BEAUTY
JOYCE JOYSON
apr 01, 2022
Homemade remedies for wrinkle-free skin
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
What's the secret to ageless beauty? It lies in traditional beauty rituals and the use of natural ingredients that work like botox
Aloe-vera gel
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Freshly extracted aloe vera gel has a wonder-working power that plumps up your skin and removes dullness
Avocados are a powerhouse of antioxidants and help to fight ageing
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Avocado
Make a face pack by mashing an avocado and combining it with oats. Let the mixture sit for only 20 minutes before you wash it off
DIY mask
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
It helps to soften fine lines and smoothens the skin texture
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Olive oil
Egg whites
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Egg whites are a great source of protein that helps to tighten the skin and fade wrinkles
Image: Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber Instagram
For this take a bowl and mix 1 egg white with 1 tbsp of yogurt, apply and rinse off with cold water after 10 minutes
DIY mask
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Cucumbers help to hydrate and firm the skin and make fine lines take a backseat
Cucumber juice
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Prick and squeeze the vitamin E capsule and apply the liquid oozing out on clean skin
Boost collagen
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Warm some coconut oil and massage it onto your face. It deeply moisturizes the skin and slows down ageing
Coconut oil
