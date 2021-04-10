Hottest bikini looks of Kendall Jenner April 10, 2021
Recently, Kendall Jenner shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where she is seen clad in a skimpy beige bikini and brown cowboy boots
Kendall seems to be a fan of the cowboy look. The tangerine hat that she wore with an abstract print bikini here makes her look hotter!
And this halter-neck leopard print bikini set shows off her petite frame in full light!
During a holiday by the lakeside, Kendall shared a selfie in a yellow floral print high-waist bikini bottoms and matching top
We think this strapless bandeau top with matching printed bottoms is a perfect pick for a sunny beach day out
Soaking up the sun while enjoying a yacht tour with her pal, the supermodel is seen happily posing in a solid red two-piece
With her hair tied up and sunnies held on her crown, Kendall flaunts her washboard abs in a ribbed yellow bikini set
Showing off her long, toned legs and a summer body to die for, she enjoys the sun in a white and sky-blue printed bikini. A pair of sunglasses finish off her look
As she happily spends her days outdoors, Kendall keeps things easy and fun in a solid dark blue bikini, a hat and a minimalist necklace
Kendall Jenner and bikinis are a match made in heaven. This tangerine set serves enough proof
