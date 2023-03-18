Heading 3

Hottest looks of Samantha

                  pinkvilla 

Arjun Gupta

Fashion

mar 18, 2023

Source: Samantha Instagram


She looks glamorous in this stylish corset top with matching pants

Corset top

Source: Samantha Instagram

Samantha looks ethereal in this off-white saree

Six yards wonder

Source: Samantha Instagram

Samantha looks hot in this tropical yellow shirt over a blue bikini 

Voguish

Source: Samantha Instagram

Samantha gives traditional a whole new meaning with this glamorous red saree

Shimmering beauty

Source: Samantha Instagram

Samantha wore this yellow summer top short over a pair of denim shorts and looked gorgeous

Sweet as sunshine

Source: Samantha Instagram

This dual-hued pink co-ord set on Samantha is what sets her fashion apart

Pink mess

Source: Samantha Instagram

Samantha took to Instagram with in this beautiful denim bodycon dress 

Denim love

Source: Samantha Instagram

This dark beige ensemble looks beautiful on Samantha

Beautiful!

Source: Samantha Instagram

Samantha displays her effortless sense of style with this cute yellow top with a plunging neckline

Effortless

Source: Samantha Instagram

She looks amazing in this red-checkered co-ord set

Sunkissed

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here