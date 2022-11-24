Heading 3

Hottest looks of
 Sonam Bajwa

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

The actress rocked a black strapless velvet jumpsuit, and she looked absolutely stunning.

Piece of art 

Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

The Shadaa actress sported a casual yet hot look in a black mini crop top showing off her chiseled waist.

Crop top look 

Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

In a chic cropped blazer and a-line skirt, she looked sultry and definitely raised the temperatures.

Business First 

Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

As she posed in a floral balloon sleeve crop top paired up with low-rise jeans she looked stunning.

Floral blossom 

Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

The Jind Mahi actress looked ravishing as usual in a cut-out brown midi dress from Misha's line.

Brownie points

Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

She flaunted her toned body in a black strappy corset and a pair of blue jeans looking absolutely stunning.

Corset time

Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

The actress wore a black leather bodysuit over a short brown jumpsuit, looking seductive and hot.

As Kimmy K

Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

She looked seductively hot in blue jeans and a grey lace crop top while wearing her long hair down.

Flared hair

Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

The actress flaunted her hot-as-hell-toned waist in a low-waisted skirt and a sexy bralette ensemble in blue.

Blue fire

Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

She looked very hot and sexy in a pair of blue ankle-length jeans and a green crop top with a plunging neckline.

Green scene 

