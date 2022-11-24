Hottest looks of
Sonam Bajwa
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 24, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram
The actress rocked a black strapless velvet jumpsuit, and she looked absolutely stunning.
Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram
The Shadaa actress sported a casual yet hot look in a black mini crop top showing off her chiseled waist.
Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram
In a chic cropped blazer and a-line skirt, she looked sultry and definitely raised the temperatures.
Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram
As she posed in a floral balloon sleeve crop top paired up with low-rise jeans she looked stunning.
Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram
The Jind Mahi actress looked ravishing as usual in a cut-out brown midi dress from Misha's line.
Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram
She flaunted her toned body in a black strappy corset and a pair of blue jeans looking absolutely stunning.
Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram
The actress wore a black leather bodysuit over a short brown jumpsuit, looking seductive and hot.
Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram
She looked seductively hot in blue jeans and a grey lace crop top while wearing her long hair down.
Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram
The actress flaunted her hot-as-hell-toned waist in a low-waisted skirt and a sexy bralette ensemble in blue.
Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram
She looked very hot and sexy in a pair of blue ankle-length jeans and a green crop top with a plunging neckline.
