sept 17, 2021

How to do a facial at home

Start by prepping your skin for a facial by cleaning it with a face wash. Use a mild or foaming cleanser to clean your skin with lukewarm water

Steam your skin. It opens up the pores and removes all dirt and oil from your face

Exfoliate your skin. It brightens and improves the skin texture by removing the layer of dead skin cells

You can make a face scrub at home by mixing brown sugar and coconut oil

Then apply a facemask or sheet mask. It helps to lock the moisture of your skin and tighten the pores

After this step, apply an alcohol-free toner. It helps to maintain the skin’s pH level and evens out the skin tone

You can also use rose water which is an excellent natural toner

Next, moisturise your face. Always choose a moisturiser that is lightweight and suits your skin type. It keeps the skin healthy by nourishing and hydrating itv

Take an almond-sized portion of moisturiser. Apply it by gently moving your hands upwards in a circular motion

Finally, the last and the most important step is applying a sunblock. It acts as a protective layer that prevents your skin from getting damaged from UV rays

