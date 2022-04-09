Beauty

Rishika Shah

APR 09, 2022

Heading 3

How to get Shanaya Kapoor's dewy base

Fresh Look

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The dewy base is the perfect balance between going overboard and a no-makeup look. The fresh glowing shine is dreamy and appealing

Beaming Radiance

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

A dewy base has a wet look attached to it beaming with freshness and radiance

A very important makeup ritual before you dive into the process is cleansing. Clean your face well and moisturise it properly

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Moisturise

Massage it well for a hydrating glow all over your face and neck. Wait for about 5 mins for the next step to start

Massage The Moisturiser

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Primer fills in the pores while adding freshness to your face giving a natural glow. It will also make the makeup last longer

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Prime

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Use an illuminating foundation and dab it across your skin using a wet sponge. Continue dabbing until it properly blends with the skin

Foundation

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Use a creamy concealer for your under eyes and blemishes but try not to go overboard with it. Set the makeup with a translucent powder

Concealer

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Contour your cheekbones, contouring will sculpt your face and make it look slimmer

Contour

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Don't forget the blush. Apply a peach or pink shaded blush to the apples of your cheeks

Blush

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Then comes the hero. Highlight your cheekbones with a shimmery highlighter and blend it well

Highlight

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday in co-ord sets

Click Here