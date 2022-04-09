Beauty
Rishika Shah
APR 09, 2022
Heading 3
How to get Shanaya Kapoor's dewy base
Fresh Look
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The dewy base is the perfect balance between going overboard and a no-makeup look. The fresh glowing shine is dreamy and appealing
Beaming Radiance
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
A dewy base has a wet look attached to it beaming with freshness and radiance
A very important makeup ritual before you dive into the process is cleansing. Clean your face well and moisturise it properly
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Moisturise
Massage it well for a hydrating glow all over your face and neck. Wait for about 5 mins for the next step to start
Massage The Moisturiser
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Primer fills in the pores while adding freshness to your face giving a natural glow. It will also make the makeup last longer
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Prime
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Use an illuminating foundation and dab it across your skin using a wet sponge. Continue dabbing until it properly blends with the skin
Foundation
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Use a creamy concealer for your under eyes and blemishes but try not to go overboard with it. Set the makeup with a translucent powder
Concealer
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Contour your cheekbones, contouring will sculpt your face and make it look slimmer
Contour
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Don't forget the blush. Apply a peach or pink shaded blush to the apples of your cheeks
Blush
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Then comes the hero. Highlight your cheekbones with a shimmery highlighter and blend it well
Highlight
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday in co-ord sets