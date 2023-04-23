How kurtis can help beat the heat?
APRIL 23, 2023
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
They provide ample ventilation to the body and allow air to flow freely, keeping you cool and comfortable
Janhvi Kapoor
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Kurtis are versatile and can be styled in different ways, making them suitable for both casual and formal occasions
Alia Bhatt
Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
They come in a range of designs, colours, and patterns, allowing you to choose one that suits your personal style and preference
Karisma Kapoor
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Kurtis are made of lightweight and breathable fabrics, which make them perfect for hot and humid weather
Sara Ali Khan
Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Kurtis with full sleeves made of cotton or linen can provide protection from the sun without making you feel too hot
Sonam Kapoor
Image- Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
They are easy to maintain and can be washed and dried quickly, making them ideal for everyday wear during the summer
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Kurtis with light-coloured and pastel shades can reflect sunlight and keep you feeling cool and fresh
Deepika Padukone
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Kurtis with loose and flowing silhouettes can provide a relaxed and breezy feel, making you feel more comfortable during the hot and humid weather
Shraddha Kapoor
Image- Mulmul’s Instagram
They are comfortable to wear and do not restrict movement, making them ideal for outdoor activities and sports
Karishma Tanna
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
They can be paired with a range of bottom wear such as leggings, palazzos, or jeans, making them a versatile and practical addition to your summer wardrobe
Ananya Panday
