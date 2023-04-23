Heading 3

How kurtis can help beat the heat?

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 23, 2023

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

They provide ample ventilation to the body and allow air to flow freely, keeping you cool and comfortable

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Kurtis are versatile and can be styled in different ways, making them suitable for both casual and formal occasions

Alia Bhatt

Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

They come in a range of designs, colours, and patterns, allowing you to choose one that suits your personal style and preference

Karisma Kapoor

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Kurtis are made of lightweight and breathable fabrics, which make them perfect for hot and humid weather

Sara Ali Khan

Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

Kurtis with full sleeves made of cotton or linen can provide protection from the sun without making you feel too hot

Sonam Kapoor

Image- Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram

They are easy to maintain and can be washed and dried quickly, making them ideal for everyday wear during the summer

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Kurtis with light-coloured and pastel shades can reflect sunlight and keep you feeling cool and fresh

Deepika Padukone

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Kurtis with loose and flowing silhouettes can provide a relaxed and breezy feel, making you feel more comfortable during the hot and humid weather

Shraddha Kapoor

Image- Mulmul’s Instagram

They are comfortable to wear and do not restrict movement, making them ideal for outdoor activities and sports

Karishma Tanna

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

They can be paired with a range of bottom wear such as leggings, palazzos, or jeans, making them a versatile and practical addition to your summer wardrobe

Ananya Panday

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here