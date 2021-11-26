How to style velvet: Celeb Edition

FASHION

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

NOV 27, 2021

Karisma Kapoor

This Anita Dongre velvet suit in midnight blue is the perfect pick for winter weddings

(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram) 

Deepika Padukone

For a daytime festivity, pick a vibrant velvet ensemble like this one from Sabyasachi

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram) 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

On a cold day, pick a full-sleeved velvet saree with a plunging neckline blouse

(Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

A strappy short kurta paired with a wide-legged velvet sharara is a dreamy look

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

A velvet blouse would amp up your lehenga or saree like no other like this one

(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram) 

Malaika Arora

Malaika styled her velvet lehenga with a bandhgala-styled jacket for a chic look

(Image: Rohit Bal Instagram)

Mira Kapoor

Pair a velvet lehenga with a matching short kurti for a sangeet or a wedding

(Image: Anita Dongre Instagram) 

Shraddha Kapoor 

Shraddha also showed us how to look gorgeous in a velvet dress on a cool day

(Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram)

Shraddha also teamed wide-legged velvet pants with a strappy crop top

(Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram) 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Genelia Deshmukh in pretty sarees

Click Here