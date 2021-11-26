How to style velvet: Celeb Edition
FASHION
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
NOV 27, 2021
Karisma Kapoor
This Anita Dongre velvet suit in midnight blue is the perfect pick for winter weddings
(Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)
Deepika Padukone
For a daytime festivity, pick a vibrant velvet ensemble like this one from Sabyasachi
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
On a cold day, pick a full-sleeved velvet saree with a plunging neckline blouse
(Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram)
Alia Bhatt
A strappy short kurta paired with a wide-legged velvet sharara is a dreamy look
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor
A velvet blouse would amp up your lehenga or saree like no other like this one
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Malaika Arora
Malaika styled her velvet lehenga with a bandhgala-styled jacket for a chic look
(Image: Rohit Bal Instagram)
Mira Kapoor
Pair a velvet lehenga with a matching short kurti for a sangeet or a wedding
(Image: Anita Dongre Instagram)
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha also showed us how to look gorgeous in a velvet dress on a cool day
(Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram)
Shraddha also teamed wide-legged velvet pants with a strappy crop top
(Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Genelia Deshmukh in pretty sarees