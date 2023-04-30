How to choose right bridal lehenga
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
APRIL 30, 2023
Image Indian Wedding Instagram
Your bridal lehenga should reflect your personal style and taste. Look for lehengas that match your personal style, whether it is traditional, modern or a fusion of both
Consider your personal style
Image Pexels
The fabric of your lehenga will determine how comfortable you feel on your wedding day. Choose fabrics that are lightweight and breathable
Focus on the fabric
Image Indian Wedding Instagram
Consider the colour
The color of your lehenga should complement your skin tone and the overall wedding theme. Traditional bridal colours such as red, maroon and pink are popular choices
Image Indian Wedding Instagram
A bridal lehenga should be a work of art. Look for lehengas with detailed embroidery, zari work, or embellishments such as crystals, sequins and pearls
Look for intricate details
Image Mouni roy Instagram
Make sure the lehenga is tailored to fit you perfectly and try it on with the accompanying blouse and dupatta to ensure it all fits together seamlessly
Ensure the fit is perfect
Image Indian Wedding Instagram
The length and volume of your lehenga will depend on your weight and body shape. Choose a length and volume that flatters your figure and makes you feel confident
Consider the length and volume
Image Indian Wedding Instagram
Your bridal lehenga is just one part of your wedding look. Consider the accessories such as jewellery, shoes, and makeup that will complement your lehenga and complete your bridal look
Don't forget the accessories
Image Pexels
Try to stay simple and elegant. Avoid doing a lot of heavy makeup and accessorising with a lot of jewellery
Don't overdress
Image Pexels
One must decide a price range before exploring and shortlisting the wedding lehenga
Fix a budget
Image Indian Wedding Instagram
Try on your bridal outfit , at least 3 days before the big day. This will give you the time to make any necessary adjustments if required
Trials
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.