How to choose right bridal lehenga

Jiya Surana

Fashion

APRIL 30, 2023

Your bridal lehenga should reflect your personal style and taste. Look for lehengas that match your personal style, whether it is traditional, modern or a fusion of both

Consider your personal style

The fabric of your lehenga will determine how comfortable you feel on your wedding day. Choose fabrics that are lightweight and breathable 

Focus on the fabric

Consider the colour

The color of your lehenga should complement your skin tone and the overall wedding theme. Traditional bridal colours such as red, maroon and pink are popular choices

A bridal lehenga should be a work of art. Look for lehengas with detailed embroidery, zari work, or embellishments such as crystals, sequins and pearls

Look for intricate details

Make sure the lehenga is tailored to fit you perfectly and try it on with the accompanying blouse and dupatta to ensure it all fits together seamlessly

Ensure the fit is perfect

The length and volume of your lehenga will depend on your weight and body shape. Choose a length and volume that flatters your figure and makes you feel confident

Consider the length and volume

Your bridal lehenga is just one part of your wedding look. Consider the accessories such as jewellery, shoes, and makeup that will complement your lehenga and complete your bridal look

Don't forget the accessories

Try to stay simple and elegant. Avoid doing a lot of heavy makeup and accessorising with a lot of jewellery

Don't overdress

One must decide a price range before exploring and shortlisting the wedding lehenga

Fix a budget

Try on your bridal outfit , at least 3 days before the big day. This will give you the time to make any necessary adjustments if required

Trials

