july 06, 2024

How To Choose The Perfect Lip Liner

Image: Freepik

Choose a lip liner that matches your lipstick or is slightly darker, ensuring a seamless blend 

Match with lipstick

Image: Freepik

For a natural look, pick a liner that complements your skin tone, for fair skin can opt for pinks or nudes, medium skin tone can go for mauves or berries, and dark tone, you can try rich plums or deep red

Consider your skin tone

Image: Freepik

Look for a creamy, smooth texture that glides on easily without tugging, as it should be soft enough to blend

Texture matters

Image: Freepik

Choose a long-lasting, smudge-proof formula, especially if you need to last throughout the event or dinner dates

Long-lasting

Image: Freepik

Decide the purpose of the lip liner. There are different options available for different needs like for shape- a sharp pencil is ideal

Purpose

Image: Freepik

Blending properties

Ensure the liner is blendable so you can soften harsh lines, creating a more natural look

Image: Freepik

Test before buying

If possible, test the lip liner on your wrist or the back of your hand to see how it goes with your skin

Image: Freepik

Look for the lip-liners that have a creamy consistency and can be used as a base color

Multi-purpose use

Image: Freepik

If you’re prone to allergies or have sensitive skin, it’s advisable first to see the ingredients used in lip liner

Ingredients

Image: Freepik

See that the price you’re paying is perfect for the quality you’re getting, to avoid overpaying

Price vs Quality

