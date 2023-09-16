pinkvilla
Kankana Das
Fashion
September 16, 2023
How to create perfect no make-up look
Image : Maybelline's Instagram
To nail the look, a strong skincare routine is a must. After cleansing, toning, and moisturizing your skin, apply primer to get a smooth base
Skincare routine
Image : Maybelline's Instagram
To keep the complexion looking natural and let the texture of your skin shine through, apply a light layer of foundation
Foundation
Image : Maybelline's Instagram
Concealer
Concealers can cover up blemishes and brighten up the complexion. Apply a tiny amount of the concealer under your eyes and blend it with your fingers for a natural effect
Image : Maybelline's Instagram
Only to give a little shimmer look to the no-makeup look, highlighter can be the next step
Highlighter
Image : Maybelline's Instagram
For bright, wide-awake eyes, cream eyeshadow is the smart choice. Creams tend to wear more naturally throughout the day and blend from the lash line to the brows
Cream Eyeshadow
Image : Maybelline's Instagram
Blush is a great way to add warmth to the skin complexion. Apply the blush or cream blush on the cheeks to create a natural flush to the face and keep it simple
Blush
Image: YesStyle's Instagram
Brushing up the brows makes the biggest difference for no-makeup looks. Just shape your brows with any sort of brow gel and if you don't have it, hair gel can be used
Brow gel
Image : Maybelline's Instagram
Mascara is the finishing touch to make eyes pop and look natural. Any volumizing mascara can make the lash line seem defined without using eyeliner
Mascara
Image : Maybelline's Instagram
Applying lipstick or lip gloss is a must for a no-makeup look but the shades and the clear or lightly tinted gloss depend on how no make-up look you want to create
Lip liner and lipstick
Image: Urban Decay Cosmetics's Instagram
The final and important step to create a no make-up look is to keep your look in place with a setting spray. If you want a dewy, radiant complexion, stick with a setting spray to achieve the perfect no make-up makeup look
Setting spray
