Heading 3

How To Dress Like Rashmika Mandanna 

                  pinkvilla 

Sugandha Srivastava

Fashion

APRIL 03, 2023

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in Telugu and Kannada language films

Rise Of Rashmika Mandanna 

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika made her acting debut with the Kannada film "Kirik Party" in 2016, which was a commercial success and earned her critical acclaim

Big Break In The Industry

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Telugu Feats

Rashmika made her Telugu film debut with "Chalo" in 2018, which was also a commercial success, and later appeared in successful films such as "Geetha Govindam" and "Sarileru Neekevvaru"

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Let’s have a look and let Rashmika Mandanna style inspire our outfits

How To Dress Like Rashmika Mandanna

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika often wears outfits with flowy skirts or dresses that give her a romantic and effortless look

Go for feminine and flowy silhouettes

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika loves to experiment with bold and bright colours, such as yellow, pink, and red

Opt for bright and bold colours

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika is not afraid to mix and match different patterns, such as floral and stripes or polka dots and plaid

Mix and match different patterns

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika often accessories her outfits with statement jewellery, bags, or shoes that add a touch of glamour to her look

Accessorise with statement pieces

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

While Rashmika is not afraid to experiment with different styles, she also keeps her outfits simple and minimalistic, avoiding too many layers or accessories that could detract from her overall look

Keep it simple and minimal

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika is often seen wearing comfortable yet stylish footwear, such as sneakers, sandals, or ankle boots, which complement her outfits perfectly

Wear comfortable yet stylish footwear

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here