How To Dress Like Rashmika Mandanna
Sugandha Srivastava
APRIL 03, 2023
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in Telugu and Kannada language films
Rise Of Rashmika Mandanna
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika made her acting debut with the Kannada film "Kirik Party" in 2016, which was a commercial success and earned her critical acclaim
Big Break In The Industry
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Telugu Feats
Rashmika made her Telugu film debut with "Chalo" in 2018, which was also a commercial success, and later appeared in successful films such as "Geetha Govindam" and "Sarileru Neekevvaru"
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Let’s have a look and let Rashmika Mandanna style inspire our outfits
How To Dress Like Rashmika Mandanna
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika often wears outfits with flowy skirts or dresses that give her a romantic and effortless look
Go for feminine and flowy silhouettes
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika loves to experiment with bold and bright colours, such as yellow, pink, and red
Opt for bright and bold colours
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika is not afraid to mix and match different patterns, such as floral and stripes or polka dots and plaid
Mix and match different patterns
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika often accessories her outfits with statement jewellery, bags, or shoes that add a touch of glamour to her look
Accessorise with statement pieces
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
While Rashmika is not afraid to experiment with different styles, she also keeps her outfits simple and minimalistic, avoiding too many layers or accessories that could detract from her overall look
Keep it simple and minimal
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika is often seen wearing comfortable yet stylish footwear, such as sneakers, sandals, or ankle boots, which complement her outfits perfectly
Wear comfortable yet stylish footwear
